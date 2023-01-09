The start of a new year has brought several changes to Green Valley Justice Court, including expanded precinct boundaries and thousands more constituents to serve.
The changes come on the heels of a 2021 decision by the Pima County Board of Supervisors to slim down its 10 justice precincts to nine – dissolving Justice Precinct 5 in eastern Pima County and rolling it into neighboring precincts.
The redrawn boundaries, which took effect Jan. 1, added about 31,000 constituents to JP7 – a precinct that serves much of southeastern Pima County, including Green Valley and Sahuarita, and the communities of Corona de Tucson, Arivaca, Amado, Sasabe and now a significant portion of Vail.
Traffic violations along Pima County’s portion of Arizona Highway 83 and parts of I-10 will also now come through the Green Valley court, something the court’s administrator, Kristen Randall, said she’ll be keeping an eye on when it comes to the caseload.
While the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court (PCCJC) pools the workload among seven justice precincts based in Tucson – rotating which judges hear certain cases in a round-robin fashion – the county’s two independent justice precincts in Green Valley and Ajo do not.
“So, when they shifted the boundaries, they shifted more than just these precinct lines,” Randall said.
“As far as the pool of work (for PCCJC), it didn’t change that much except where JP7 took over parts of JP5. That workload was completely removed from the consolidated pool, and although we’re gaining 31,000 constituents, we’re also taking over basically the entire length of I-10 from the city center to the county line,” she said.
“I think while we will see an increase in papers (evictions, orders of protection, etc.) for Vail and the other areas, but I think it’s really going to be interesting to see what happens with I-10, because we’re going to get all those DUI checkpoints, all those speeding tickets – that’s all going to come through here now.”
Though the court is still waiting to see exactly how the changes will translate to caseloads, Randall said the Pima County Attorney’s Office estimated the Green Valley court’s workload could triple under the new boundaries.
Randall said the court could look to hire a few additional staff members to support the increase in the upcoming fiscal year, if the data and budget supports that need.
How these boundary changes impact the workload of the constables – the elected officials in charge of serving eviction notices, subpoenas and other legal papers throughout their precincts – also still remains to be seen, said Pima County Constable Thomas Schenek.
Currently serving his second term in JP7, Schenek said it’s still too early to determine how the new boundaries will affect his duties, adding that his workload balance often feels cyclical.
“December was absolutely really busy for me; January and February are usually my quieter months, and then I feel like around March, temperatures start to rise, people start getting more agitated and it just gets really busy again,” Schenek said.
Though he's only just received his first assignments within the new boundaries, Schneck said he’s already putting some miles under his belt.
“Just the other day, I served a few papers that took me from the Rancho Del Lago area in Vail, all the way out to Arivaca (about a 65-mile trip), all in the same day. So, geographically speaking, it’s a monster.”
Travel court back
But right now, communicating the new boundary changes to law enforcement agencies and constituents in the precinct remains the court’s first priority.
To assist individuals who may have outstanding legal issues, like active warrants, and to share more information about the boundary changes, the Green Valley court plans to host another travel court session in the Vail area this month.
The travel court program saw success last fall with sessions held in Corona de Tucson and Arivaca, and the court plans to continue those efforts to make it easier for residents in rural areas to engage with the justice system.
“We know that getting from Vail to Green Valley can be difficult,” said Joe Ferguson, program manager at Green Valley Justice Court.
“We plan on being back in Vail later this year to do another travel court, and we’re committed to that pledge to have another night court again here at some point,” Ferguson said, alluding to a Green Valley program that offers court services after-hours for those who can’t make it during a regular business day.
In addition to those programs, individuals may also appear at the Green Valley courthouse (601 N. La Cañada Drive) during normal business hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.