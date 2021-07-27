The transition from elementary school to middle school is a big one. Students move from having one teacher to multiple in a day and find themselves with more responsibilities.
A new class at Wrightson Ridge for sixth-graders aims to provide students tools as they make the transition, and prepare to be leaders moving on to high school and beyond.
Leadership Habits will teach students time management, self-accountability, scheduling, emotion management, conflict management and other life skills around mental wellness and academic success.
Wrightson Ridge teachers Sara Mora and Rebecca Oravec will co-teach the class and were instrumental in creating the course, which was approved by the Governing Board on June 23.
“We had some scheduling conflicts with our Wrightson Ridge schedule and we saw a need for a structure for our students to have a really explicit way to transition into middle school, so Rebecca and I put our heads together,” Mora said. “We came up with, well, we have read the ‘The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens’ book and what else can we do, so this class was born.”
“The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens,” by Sean Covey, is being used as a resource for the class, though the book itself is not being used in its entirety.
“Seven Habits is a series through the Covey family to help people be successful in their lives, so there’s different levels,” Oravec said. “We are really using the structure of what the seven habits are and how those can be used to be a successful person and implementing that structure into the classroom.”
Some of the seven habits from the book that will be implemented into the class are being proactive, beginning with the end in mind, prioritizing and working together.
Activities will include practices like vision boards, goal setting and moving between both teachers’ classrooms.
It’s designed to help students academically and in their personal lives.
“I think especially with the last two years and having some online learning students are feeling like they are very accepting for the all the help they can get to make them successful,” Oravec said. “So, the idea of having teachers to support them at the end of the day and kind of recap ‘what did you learn in your classes today, what do you need to write in your agenda, what was a conflict that may have happened that we can address and have closure on before the next day….’ We’re really pulling it into what is important and impactful in students’ lives while they’re at school and making sure they know that we are going to be there to support them and that transition from elementary to middle school.”
Mora said it could help parents and students communicate, too.
“That home-school connection is a specific scenario or topic that will help parents or family members engage into a conversation with their sixth-grader about what’s going on in their school life,” she said. “We are looking holistically at the whole child to get a bird’s-eye view of the whole day.”
Assistant Superintendent Brett Bonner said the class meets with academic and state standards.
“This course does not have an adopted curriculum, however, it is aligned to standards that are focused on mental health, well being, social emotional learning, and the text that is referenced is used as a resource,” he said. “We are pulling resources from that text and they (teachers) have created their own teacher objectives that are aligned to standards found directly in our state and that also support the well-being and leadership of students.”
Bonner said the class is a pilot. If it shows success, they hope to bring it to their other middle schools.
The class will be for any sixth-graders at Wrightson Ridge on the elective wheel who are not taking band or orchestra. It will occur in the first quarter and then students will rotate into art, P.E. and Career and Technical Education.
Information about the course, standards and lessons are all available online for families to view at susd30.us/6th-grade-leadership-habits.