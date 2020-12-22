Don't be too down if you missed the Christmas lights at Historic Canoa Ranch over the last couple of weeks. The display was just a test run — the pandemic derailed any large-scale event at the county site.
Canoa Ranch's Superintendent Matt Smogor said they didn't publicize the lights but did extend park hours until 8 p.m. to allow curious onlookers to check out the work.
His goal is to make the lights a staple every holiday season.
"When people think of Christmas in Southern Arizona, I want them to think of Canoa Ranch," he said. "The lights are a first step."
Ranch hours were extended nine evenings with about 50 people per night wandering through. There wasn't a charge and Smogor said staff put a sign at the lake and at the entrance to let people know the hours were extended.
Tuesday marked the last night of extended hours; the park is now back to closing at dusk, and it's unlikely the lights will go back on this holiday season.
Smogor said it took him, site stewards and staff — nine people — nearly three months to string up all the lights.
"I expected it to take a little longer the first round because we'd put stuff up during the day, and then we'd come back after we had things cleaned up and turn them on at night to see how they looked," he said. "It's tough when you're hanging them up during the day, during work hours, to see them in action."
The lights accentuate many of the improvements made since the historical building complexes shut down in March. Staff finished the visitors building and a new ramada in the center of the complex.
Smogor said the new layout will make a better starting point when tours and school field trips resume.
Staff also traded the chain-link and barbed wire fencing that came with the property for wrought iron, and expanded the property's footprint with an open lawn just east of the Manning Sr. House.
It's not common knowledge that the ranch is available to host weddings, birthdays and other events, and Smogor said the extended lawn area would make the location an even better venue, with a lookout point facing the Santa Rita Mountains.
Smogor is considering leaving the white lights up year-round on the trees for evening events. The multi-colored lights around the buildings would likely come down each year after Christmas.
For now, Canoa Ranch's compound remains closed due to the pandemic. But Smogor is hoping to get the grounds open for people who want to tour the outside of the buildings. Tours inside the buildings would remain closed.
"That's all depending on what the Health Department (does)," he said. "Because they are making more conservative restrictions to try and curb that."
Smogor said staff wants to make sure any plans going forward stay within the Health Department guidelines. That's why he didn't spread the word about this year's Christmas lights.
"You know everyone wants that right now, but it's not the responsible thing to do," he said. "The responsible thing is for us to follow the guidelines to mitigate this virus so we can get back to those things."
But Smogor said he wants to put a positive spin on the trial run as getting ready for next year, especially after seeing how much those who did catch the lights enjoyed them.
And he still hopes to provide some much-needed relief, should the pandemic subside, with a Christmas in July after a challenging year for everyone.
"Whether it's the holiday that we always wanted but couldn't have this year," Smogor said. "And kind of throw a spin and spice things up a little bit and have fun with some folks and replay a Christmas in July before we can celebrate the next one in December. So that's something we're definitely considering."