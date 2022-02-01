If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Sahuarita Town Council on Friday named Shane Dille, deputy city manager in Flagstaff, to succeed Kelly Udall.
Dille (pronounced Dilley) will make $189,000 a year. He also will receive a $400/month car allowance and $8,600 for relocation expenses.
Udall was hired in 2013 at $133,000. When he left in July, he was making just under $200,000.
Dille was the top pick among 33 applicants. He starts his job Feb. 14.
“I appreciate the thorough process, it was exciting to go through it,” Dille said Friday. “I’m humbled. I really am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve this beautiful community.”
“I think I have a lot to offer the community,” Dille told the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun. “I’ve worked with the Town of Sahuarita before. I especially got to know them while working in Nogales. I’m very familiar with the area and the issues, I’m familiar with many people who call Sahuarita home.”
Dille was on the search committee that recommended Udall’s hiring in 2013. He is the deputy city manager for Flagstaff, where he has served since 2016.
“We’re very excited to have you here. Although, not nearly as excited as A.C. probably is,” Mayor Tom Murphy joked, a reference to Finance Director A.C. Marriotti, who has also served as interim town manager.
