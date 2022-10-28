Construction on a new Green Valley subdivision near Canoa Ranch Golf Club could begin early next year.

The site – which sits just south of Camino del Sol and Canoa Ranch Road on the westside of Interstate 19 – was plotted as a potential housing subdivision in 2009, according to Pima County Development Services, but has seen little activity since.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?