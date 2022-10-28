The development phasing exhibit for a new subdivision just south of Camino Del Sol (yellow road, top of map) outlines construction in three phases – the first of which could bring about 60 homes to the area in 2023.
The WLB Group
An aerial view of a new Fairfield Homes subdivision (outlined in black), which could see construction beginning in early 2023.
Construction on a new Green Valley subdivision near Canoa Ranch Golf Club could begin early next year.
The site – which sits just south of Camino del Sol and Canoa Ranch Road on the westside of Interstate 19 – was plotted as a potential housing subdivision in 2009, according to Pima County Development Services, but has seen little activity since.
The new proposed subdivision will be constructed by Fairfield Homes and will consist of 337 single-family homes with styles similar to the company's current Solterra models – ranging from 1,400 square feet to 2,400 square feet, and priced from $400,000 to $700,000.
The project is set to be built in three phases, the first of which would bring about 60 homes to the area just north of Escondido Wash.
A Green Valley Recreation spokesperson confirmed that all new homes within the Fairfield development will be GVR deed restricted.
Anticipating these additional residences, the spokesperson said the nearby Canoa Ranch Recreation Center, at 14,320 square feet, was designed as a two-phase project when it opened in December 2008, with the second phase calling for a 12,000-square-foot expansion.
GVR has met with Fairfield to discuss their interest in expanding the social center but no definitive agreements or plans have been made as of Friday.
Representatives from The WLB Group, the engineers and planners for the project, told the Green Valley Council’s Planning and Architecture Committee on Thursday that they’ve received initial comments from Pima County on their construction permit. They will move forward with site work once those plans are formally approved, likely in the first few months of next year.
Work crews are currently on-site completing demolition work, and will be using Camino Del Sol as their main access point throughout the construction period, WLB representatives said.
Camino Del Sol is also set to be the main access point for traffic in and out of the new neighborhood, and WLB representatives say their study indicates the added traffic volume is not likely to cause much congestion.
The GVC P&A Committee is working with The WLB Group to schedule an informational meeting in early November for affected neighborhood associations, including communities within the Canoa Ranch Master Homeowners Association.
