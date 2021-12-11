The students at Sahuarita Middle School are about to get a hands-on lesson on the desert ecosystem thanks to a new rain water harvesting garden on campus.
Completed last month, the garden highlights native animal and plant species and will offer students the chance to care for the garden themselves.
It will also serve as an outdoor classroom for interactive lessons.
Assistant Principal Robert Beachy said the garden took root a couple years ago, but the pandemic delayed its completion.
“Literally, they were going to come prep the land right after spring break of 2020, and then COVID. We never came back from spring break and then we went through all the challenges of the pandemic,” he said. “The project was basically put on hiatus last year as it wasn't feasible because we were in so many different stages — virtual then hybrid back to virtual.”
SMS partnered with Freeport McMoRan and the Watershed Management Group in 2019 for the project.
WMG brought Cultural Ecologist Joaquin Murrieta-Saldivar to design the plans for the garden and lead an assembly in 2019 to spark interest.
“He gave a really great presentation for about 65 kids here and that was going to turn into the actual building and implementation of the desertscape, which has a rainwater harvester component to it,” Beachy said.
When the pandemic put things on hold, Beachy kept in contact with their partners until they were able to move forward with the plan.
“This year, we were like, yeah we want to do this and make this happen, and a lot of the legwork was done in 2019-20,” he said. “We were a little ahead of the game this year.”
On Nov. 14, the final part of the project, a rainwater harvester, was installed and the school celebrated with volunteers and students.
The garden transforms a barren patch of land near the science building into a working desertscape.
“It has native plants and rocks with a cool, unique design,” Beachy said. “It will also attract positive wildlife like butterflies and hummingbirds, and we are really excited. The kids will help manage it.”
In 2019, the school also created a Garden Club that helped set up the garden and includes some of the main students in charge of managing it.
Julia Baker, 12, said she’s always enjoyed gardening and joined the Garden Club out of a desire to help.
“I thought it would be a fun thing to get outside instead of staying inside the whole day. It was very fun doing it," she said.
As a member of the Garden Club, she helped to create the new garden at SMS.
“First off we had to dig a bunch of holes and had a machine that was like a tiny drill that would dig down because it was too rocky to put some of the plants in,” she said. “I got to dig three holes and plant plants.”
She’s looking forward to seeing the trees in the garden grow and future generations of students keeping the garden alive.
“I'm excited to come back in five years and see the spot I made and stuff and everything grow,” she said. “We are going to add more things when they call us (Garden Club) back and move a few benches in and other stuff.”
There are 18 students signed up for the Garden Club.
Ultimately, Beachy said other students will have opportunities to tend the garden and gain the learning experience.
“The Garden Club is the primary group of kids managing it, caring for it, learning about it,” he said. “As it's right by the science building, if the sixth grade is doing a unit on biologolgy what a great place to go out and even have class learn about the plants and animals in a more in-depth way."