Sahuarita’s first hospital, the $45 million, 77,000-square-foot Northwest Medical Center-Sahuarita, opens Wednesday at 7 a.m.
The low-key opening — blame coronavirus — will include a staff-only ribbon cutting at 6:45 a.m. just before the doors open.
The hospital gave tours in the weeks leading to the opening, seeing about 100 people come through, a spokeswoman said.
The first floor is the 18-bed hospital. The second floor, which will be done in February or March, will house medical offices with primary care, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, podiatry, ob-gyn, gastroenterology, cardiology and more. There is room on the second floor for more clinic space or other needs that might come up.
Initially, there are 50 employees, about 60 percent of whom are from the immediate area.
The hospital is at the southeastern corner of Interstate 19 and Sahuarita Road, a site that eventually will include restaurants and a drugstore, according to landowner Rancho Sahuarita.
Northwest first entered the Sahuarita market in 2010 with urgent care.
Sahuarita isn’t the only project in the works. Northwest-Houghton, a 70-bed hospital in Vail that could grow to 124 beds, is scheduled to open by the end of 2021.