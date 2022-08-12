Longtime local roofer TJ Vandiver says Green Valley has been good to him and he wants to pay it forward.
The owner of TJ Vandiver Construction at Green Valley Village is working on installing a free new roof for Green Valley residents Carlos and Betty Olson – but not because they can’t afford it themselves. The Olsons have been customers of Vandiver for years.
Vandiver is doing the estimated $6,000 roof overhaul at no cost just because Carlos is a really good guy, neighbor and community member, he says. Tucson Rubberized Coatings owner David Mahmoodi is donating materials, too.
“This is just a great opportunity to give to somebody in the community that gives a lot of himself in Continental Vistas by helping everybody there,” Vandiver said. “Over the years, we’ve done repair work on it here and there, but he’s never wanted to do the whole roof. So, I decided we’d give him one.”
The Olsons, both 83, are from Minnesota and have been in Green Valley for 25 years. Carlos is retired from IBM and Betty from JCPenny.
Carlos said they contribute to service-focused organizations such as the food bank, White Elephant and Friends in Deed. However, most of their volunteer work and donations are aimed at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, where they’ve been members for two decades.
“I hear a lot of good things about Carlos from my customers,” Vandiver said. “I don’t look at this as a freebie. I look at this as a payback for what he does for his community.”
Carlos is also quick to offer a helping hand with a repair project when he can, or recommend someone he knows who will do an excellent job for his friends and neighbors.
“If I can help them fix it, I do,” Carlos said. “Having lived in the area for so long, I’ve dealt with plumbers and electricians and roofers, you name it. And, when somebody comes and does work for me and treats me fairly, then I recommend them.”
But, Carlos isn’t just the referral guy. He’s also the go-to guy when snowbirds need someone to keep an eye on their seasonal homes.
“He’s known as the Mayor of Paraiso Place,” said Mike Hanson, a part-time Green Valley resident who returns to Duluth, Minnesota, in the summer. “He takes care of all the houses while we’re away.”
