Home

A TJ Vandiver Construction crew member work on installing a free roof on Carlos and Betty Olson’s home. 

 TJ Vandiver Construction

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Longtime local roofer TJ Vandiver says Green Valley has been good to him and he wants to pay it forward.

The owner of TJ Vandiver Construction at Green Valley Village is working on installing a free new roof for Green Valley residents Carlos and Betty Olson – but not because they can’t afford it themselves. The Olsons have been customers of Vandiver for years.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?