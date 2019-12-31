Longtime restaurateur Mary Jo Claussen is marking the end of the year with a milestone: relocating her business, The Olives Bistro, to Continental Shopping Plaza. The new digs underwent a renovation, which she said will enable the eatery – renamed Maria’s – to grow and prosper.
Along with the demands of a new professional chapter, she’s also adjusting to a personal loss: the Nov. 7 passing of her husband, BA Claussen, a retired aerospace executive.
“You just keep moving forward,” said Claussen, whose late husband – Bonnie Addison Claussen Jr. – had been battling illnesses for 12 years. He was treated for small-cell lung cancer, suffered seven heart attacks and eventually was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
“He was a rocket scientist,” Claussen recounted with a small smile. “He also led the software team that put the Viking (space probe) on Mars."
In his memory, she’s installed artwork he collected from his travels around the world, including a tapestry he was told once belonged to the Chinese emperor “who was 86'd” in the Revolution of 1911, Claussen said.
There’s a million and one things to keep her busy. The liquor delivery man has just arrived with an invoice. A kitchen worker has been dispatched to a restaurant supply company in Tucson to buy more saute pans. A new bartender is there for an interview.
The soft opening Dec. 20 went well, Claussen said, and gave the team she’s assembled time to work out the kinks.
She'll handle the front of the house and jump back into the kitchen when needed. Her son and business partner, Derek Oakland, also a chef, handles the operations side.
The chef is here
Claussen said her “prayers were answered” with the arrival of Chef Manolo Pizarro, who’s serving up customer favorites – a melange of home-style comfort foods, Mexican and Mediterranean dishes – plus bringing his own feel to the menu. Pizarro, who attended school in Tucson and began his career in the area, moved to San Francisco where he led the kitchens of several fine-dining establishments.
Claussen said food and liquor sales have been brisk in the weeks leading up to the holidays. “They’ve been herding through the doors,” she said, happy to have the business and grateful her clients have followed her to the new location.
“Thank you for calling The Olives – oops! I mean Maria’s,” flubbed Claussen to a caller looking to book a Friday night reservation. At one point, she explained that she though she might keep The Olives going as a breakfast place, but the thought of running two eateries, and the added stress, just wasn't worth it.
“It’s great to have her in the space,” said Kelly Gardner, asset manager at Continental Shopping Plaza and Claussen’s landlord. While four other restaurants do business at the plaza – Javelina Run, Mama’s Kitchen, Panda House and Continental Cafe – Gardner expects Maria’s to be well-received.
Claussen said the kitchen and dining area at The Olives “just weren’t sustainable” in the long term, referring to the small location at 514 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road. She said the monthly rent was also a “hard nut” to meet each month, but declined to say how much she shelled out. Claussen said the footprint at the restaurant was challenging: it sat just 22 diners.
Claussen shuttered The Olives in November and inked the contract for the new business location. She bought the restaurant in September 2017, from Nick and Jen Paulos, who had opened The Olives about five years before.
After moving to the area a decade ago from Denver, Claussen first owned Maria’s in Tubac, purchasing the business in 2010 and selling it four years later to take care of her husband. The new landlord helped make the move financially feasible, Claussen said.
“The renovations made all the difference in the world,” she said, waving an arm over her new domain, which has a 48-seat dining room, a 16-seat bar and a covered patio that can accommodate 34 diners, a nice jump in potential customers compared to the previous arrangement at The Olives. She said family loans also helped fund the new venture.
Maria's is the site of several former restaurants, so ovens, stove tops and refrigerators were in place, said Claussen, who was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and grew up in Parker, Colorado. There, she won a Junior Achievement competition. Her business plan was for a restaurant.
“I’ve always been connected to the industry," she said.
Location with a history
It’s clearly not an industry for the faint of heart. At the current site, restaurants such as Carne Y Vino, Mac’s Pub & Patio, Travetti’s and the Mesquite Grill all went out of business.
Mac’s closed dramatically in December 2015, when Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call from the bar manager reporting that five televisions has been pulled from the walls and missing, apparently by unpaid employees. The bar manager said Mac's owner had “abandoned the bar” to the employees and left the country.
Claussen acknowledged that it’s a tough slog to succeed in a space that’s been challenging for some of the previous tenants, but the support of the landlord, quality food, a top-notch team and cozy ambience are ingredients to succeed.
“It’s also a good eating-out town,” she said of Green Valley.
She also realizes that many businesses, dependent on winter visitors, face an uphill battle during the summer. “But more people are staying year-round, so we shouldn’t see such a big dip,” said Claussen, who expects the covered patio to be a popular watering hole.
Maria’s will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Claussen is still hiring servers, bartenders and kitchen staff.