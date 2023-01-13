Speed Limit_close.JPG

Two new radar speed signs along La Canada Drive in Green Valley were mounted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department's Community Engagement Team in January.

 Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Drivers along La Canada may have noticed some new light displays cropping up over the last week, and you may want to slow down for them.

Two radar speed signs have been installed along north- and south-bound La Canada Drive after a complaint was filed with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s Community Engagement Team about speeding in the area.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

