There are several projects going up in and around Sahuarita. Here's an update.
The Crossing
Construction between Bealls and Circle K at The Crossing at Sahuarita will be an Eegee's restaurant.
Plans were approved in July, with a revised permit issued in January. There is a vacant lot between Bealls and Eegee’s.
"The Development Plan shows that an attached tenant space will go there, but if the future user prefers a stand-alone building, the Development Plan could be amended to reflect that change," said Anna Casadei, the town's planning and building director.
Sahuarita Modern Dentistry (across the parking lot from Sprouts) is going into a shell building near Abrego that was approved with the original plans for The Crossing in 2017.
But when will construction come to a completion?
"It is difficult to share anticipated timelines or opening dates because they are entirely outside of our control," Casadei said.
It falls on the contractors and the businesses, and with the material and labor shortages many construction projects are falling behind.
"What I can tell you is that the dentist office is close to being finished, but they do still have several items to correct, including ADA items, before they receive their full Certificate of Occupancy," she said.
Eegee’s is in the beginning stages of construction. The planned opening date they shared with town officials is July 1, but labor and material shortages make timelines less predictable.
The Corner
There are three buildings going up at The Corner, on the northeastern corner of Sahuarita Road and Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard, near Panda Express.
The farthest north is an oral and maxillofacial surgery office. The other two are about 7,500-square-feet each, and are a physical therapy office and medical offices. There are about 4,500 square feet still available.
New neighborhood
DR Horton is in the early stages of a 71-home neighborhood just east of the Sahuarita town boundary in Pima County.
Sahuarita Acres is in the county, not the Town of Sahuarita, and is north of Sahuarita Road just east and north of Sahuarita Baptist Church.
The original platt for the project was recorded in 2010, as the construction industry continued to flag in the face of the economic downturn, and the project was not built.
A Private Grading and Paving Plan was approved by Pima County in January 2022.
DR Horton did not return an email seeking more information on the project but a recording indicated the community will open this summer.
