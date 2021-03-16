Young people saw their whole world change during the COVID-19 pandemic. The school day shifted to learning from home, chances to socialize with their peers decreased and the adults in their lives were facing major disruptions.
Teen anxiety and depression around the country has increased in 2020.
The non-profit Mental Health America conducted online depression and anxiety screenings from January to September 2020, and found that “young people are struggling most with their mental health.”
Of the young people screened, 83 percent scored for moderate to severe anxiety, and 90 percent scored for moderate to severe depression.
Psychologist Lutissua Ballard runs Shefa Life Counseling and has a focus area on adolescents, though she also works with adults.
She said the pandemic has brought with it a lot of “ups and downs” for everyone, especially young people.
“During this pandemic, they’ve experienced a lot of stress, an increase in anxiety, depression, social isolation,” she said. “If you’re already having difficulties they’re more challenging. If a child already has issues at home, going into class you can get away.”
Online program
In an effort to help young people in the community, Ballard is working with Sahuarita Unified School District and Continental Elementary School District on a free online program to help middle schoolers gain self confidence and mental health tools.
The Thrive Resilience Program is based around instilling optimism, self-confidence, making healthy choices, managing stress and more.
It’s a national program that Ballard, along with personnel from SUSD and CESD, were able to receive training on.
“The Thrive Resilience program helps increase positive mental health, dealing with stress from the pandemic, the uncertainty,” she said. “It helps students build coping skills or enhance them and we talk about stress and how to be resilient, the effects of stress on the body, good choices, healthy choices, responsibility, character, who you are.”
Ballard established a relationship with the schools when she began engaging with the Better Together Coalition, a local group that supports area nonprofits and education.
Operating on online platforms like Google Meet and Zoom, the nine-week Thrive Resilience program is free and voluntary for any middle school student who has parent permission.
SUSD Assistant Superintendent Brett Bonner said they were looking for an evidence-based and trauma-informed interactive curriculum to support the social and emotional needs of teens.
“Dr. Ballard has been a very important contributor to our social and emotional support systems,” he said. “Through her leadership and professional background we are targeting group support and individual support to families in need."
Bonner said feedback from teachers, school counselors, principals and parents has indicated that students are struggling with emotional and social well-being during the pandemic.
“Students have been expressing concerns that they have been directly impacted as far as their social, emotional, thoughts, perspectives and well-being caused by the pandemic,” he said. “There’s increased anxiety, depression, a sense of loneliness from being isolated from their peers and stressors impacting parents too, like employment, job changes, housing changes, health and the well-being of family members.”
Ballard has worked with SUSD in the past, launching the Let's Talk Program in January 2020, which was so popular with students it has continued.
Pushing ahead
She is currently working with 19 students over digital platforms.
“So far, we’re in week four of our current sessions and the kids are really engaged,” Ballard said. “They surprise me. It’s an hour session and if we want to stay on a little longer we will stay on for 10 or so minutes afterwards, and they do stay on to talk. I think they connect to the materials.”
Ballard said one of the important concepts of Thrive is optimism.
“Having a positive outlook will help you navigate through these times we are in, just having a positive outlook and expecting positive things to happen even when we may not see everything working out,” she said. “Notice what's good. What are some of the positives? If we focus on the negative it’s easy to drown in that.”
Twenty-five students from SUSD and CESD have signed on for the program which begins March 23.
Bonner is hopeful to see families take advantage of the program as well as other mental health resources in the district and community.
SUSD has a list of resources in the community on their website.
“Our commitment is solidly based on academic needs but just as important and significant are emotional needs and the well-being of the students we serve,” he said. “We’re focused on academics and have an increased focus on mental health and well being.”
Ballard is excited about the launch of Thrive, and said she hopes this is something that continues after the nine-week session.
“A big component of what young people are dealing with is social isolation, not being able to connect with their peers or participate in activities or sports,” she said. “I think that's why students like to come into our sessions because it’s an opportunity to socialize and feel supported, knowing they’re not alone in feeling this way.”
The program is made possible by Portable, Practical Educational Preparation Inc. or PPEP and the Amado Community Alliance, which are sponsors.