The county expects to open the new Sahuarita library in July, but its name has yet to be determined.
Pima County Public Library put out a two-question survey from mid-March to April 2 to get ideas from residents on what to name the new facility or whether it should just remain the Sahuarita Library.
There were almost 700 people who gave ideas, with the majority opting to name it after the town. On the survey’s second question — Should it be called Sahuarita Library? – 950 people said yes.
The survey’s results will go to the Library Advisory Board and then to the Pima County Board of Supervisors on May 6 for a vote. Though the county wanted to gain resident insight, the survey’s results won’t ultimately determine the name.
Results ran the gamut from thoughtful suggestions (local historical figures, native peoples or relevant landmarks) to silly answers (like Booky McBookFace and The Paper Palace) to just plain mean answers (The Ugliest Building in Sahuarita).
Here’s a look at how you voted ahead of the final decision.
The top contenders
Sahuarita Library: 300 votes with variations including Sahuarita Book and More Library, Sahuarita Desert, Sahuarita Heritage Public Library or Hitching Post Public Library, Sahuarita knowledge center. Another 60% indicated on question two that they want the library to remain Sahuarita Library.
Significance: It is the name of the town and the name Pima County seems to be favoring. Pima County named 18 of its 27 libraries for people rather than places.
Ramon Valadez: Seventy-six people recommended naming the library for former Pima County Supervisor Ramón Valadez.
Significance: Valadez served on the Board of Supervisors since 2003, representing District 2, which includes Sahuarita. He took over as chairman when Supervisor Richard Elías died last year. Matt Heinz unseated Valadez during the 2020 Primary Election.
Robert “Bob” Sharpe: There were 33 people who suggested the Rancho Sahuarita founder, Robert Sharpe. And one respondent who wrote “anything but Sharpe.”
Significance: Sharpe created Rancho Sahuarita, one of the nation’s most successful planned communities. Many credit Sharpe with helping the town grow. Sharpe died as a result of brain cancer in 2019, at the age of 67.
For the history buffs:
Charles Oldham: Oldham is a former mayor of Sahuarita, serving from 1996-1997 and again from 2003-2011. Five people suggested him.
Hohokam: Ten people think the county should name the library after the Hohokam, the Sahuarita area’s earliest inhabitants. People also suggested naming the library for the Tohono O'odham, thought to be descendants of the Hohokam. Others suggested naming the library after an indigenous person of significance.
Saguaro: Sahuarita roughly translates to “little saguaro.” There were at least 26 recommended names that included the word “saguaro.” Historical maps and writings also identify the area where Sahuarita would come later as “el Saguarito” and “Sahuarito.”
Other Sahuarita people: Here are some other local public figures who showed up in the results: Bonita Barfield (helped start Common Ground Church of Sahuarita), Peg Bowden (author and humanitarian aid worker), Tom Murphy (current Sahuarita mayor), R. Keith Walden (founder of Green Valley Pecan Company/FICO).
Too good not to share
We can’t share all the survey results because there are so many. And some people actually sent swear words as name suggestions. Swear words to librarians. Come on, people! But, here’s some we couldn’t resist sharing.
-Booky McBookface and Library McLibraryface (There was also a Boaty McBoatface.)
-SahuaREADa (Three people provided a variation of this.)
-The Derek Zoolander Center for Kids Who Can't Read Good and Who Wanna Learn to Do Other Stuff Good Too (We had two fans of the movie “Zoolander.”)
-Manuel’s Books (Who’s Manuel? We like to think it’s named after the popular restaurant in town.)
-Season's Readings
-Sharper Inspirations
-The Library only for the special, high society residents of Rancho Sahuarita
-Rio Libro (Book river)