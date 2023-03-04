The Quail Crossing Boulevard extension opened Dec. 21, and since then the number of reported crashes at Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing Boulevard has surpassed the total number for all of 2022.
Before the traffic signal can become fully operational — rather than a flashing signal, as it is now — work needs to be completed by Union Pacific Railroad. The railroad says that could take nine months.
From Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, there were five crashes at the intersection. In all of 2022, there were four crashes, according to the Sahuarita Police Department. If crashes continue at that rate throughout 2023, it would be a 650% increase over 2022.
SPD spokesman Lt. Mike Falquez said they are aware of concerns and are doing additional monitoring at the intersection.
“When we get any traffic complaint within the town, we start a neighborhood-oriented policing project,” he said. “We have received complaints of people not following the rules and there was some confusion before the flashing light went in.”
Falquez said some people are treating the intersection as a four-way stop.
“The normal rules of the road apply,” he said. “If it’s flashing red, treat it as a stop sign and if it’s flashing yellow, proceed with caution.”
He said SPD has assigned officers to monitor the intersection, conduct traffic stops and give written warnings to people who are not using the intersection correctly. Falquez said that will continue.
“We’re very aware residents are concerned and we want to ensure people are educated,” he said. “There’s always going to be crashes at intersections, which is unfortunate but it happens. As long as everyone uses caution and pays attention it’s less likely there will be a collision.”
Crashes
The most recent crash, on Feb. 25, involved a vehicle being struck in the intersection by another vehicle traveling southbound on Old Nogales Highway.
One of the crashes in 2023 occured after a vehicle was struck by an unsecured gate that swung into the roadway due to poor weather.
Three crashes in 2022 occurred when a vehicle was making a left turn, or resulted from a failure to yield. The other crash, on Oct. 16, 2022, was a single vehicle that hit a tree.
Madera Highlands resident Jon Hill uses the Quail Crossing/Old Nogales intersection as his main means of travel in and out of the community. He said he has seen the driving in the area get worse since the extension was opened in December.
“It seems every time I’m approaching the intersection while on Old Nogales, vehicles crossing over from Quail Crossing are more concerned how quickly they can cross, instead of coming to a complete stop to see that it is safe to go,” he said. “Drivers coming to a complete stop at Quail Crossing has always been an issue but obviously has gotten worse with the extension.”
He hasn’t been in any accidents but has had some near misses.
“I have not witnessed an accident there but have rolled up shortly after,” he said. “I have had on several occasions where vehicles making a turn onto Old Nogales from Quail Crossing almost hit me. Fortunately, I’m expecting the bad driving in that area, so I’m on the defensive.”
What's next
On Feb. 22, the town activated the newly installed traffic signal to a flashing operation after a site visit by Union Pacific and the Arizona Corporation Commission. There has been one crash since.
Town of Sahuarita spokesman Victor Gonzalez said it’s likely to take about nine months before Union Pacific connects the traffic signal to the grade crossing. Until then, Gonzalez said they are taking additional steps to ease the situation.
“Additional signage has been ordered to remind drivers on Quail Crossing that through traffic on Old Nogales Highway does not stop,” he said. “The Quail Crossing webpage on the Town of Sahuarita's official website has been updated to include a graphic showing the correct response to flashing signals and to traffic signals with no lights illuminated.”
Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said in a statement that they are "actively engaged with the Town of Sahuarita to find a near-term resolution for the construction and maintenance agreement," but did not elaborate.
"We encourage the Town of Sahuarita to file its application with the Arizona Corporate Commission in order to progress the grade crossing improvements," she said.
Mayor Tom Murphy said he thinks the flashing traffic light the town advocated for has made a difference, "but the true end fix is when we energize the traffic signal as we designed.”
A spokesperson for the Arizona Corporation Commission said the next step on their end is for the town to submit an application to connect the train signal to the traffic signal.