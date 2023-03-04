crossing.JPG

The intersection at Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing Boulevard has flashing lights. It could be nine months before it is fully operational. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

The Quail Crossing Boulevard extension opened Dec. 21, and since then the number of reported crashes at Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing Boulevard has surpassed the total number for all of 2022.

Before the traffic signal can become fully operational — rather than a flashing signal, as it is now — work needs to be completed by Union Pacific Railroad. The railroad says that could take nine months. 



Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?