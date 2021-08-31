All new Pima County hires and promoted employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 within 30 days of employment or promotion, according to an email sent Monday to hiring managers from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.
Job offers will be rescinded for those not vaccinated within the 30-day window, according to the email; accommodation can be requested for medical or religious reasons.
The new requirement, effective immediately, is listed on all job postings and the county’s Human Resources Recruitment page. However, the job postings do not specify a COVID-19 vaccination.
This isn’t the first time the issue has been raised in Pima County. In February, Huckelberry wrote in a memo that “it seems appropriate” that all new hires be required to be vaccinated along with those in jobs working with people who receive services from the county, such as detention centers.
Cathy Bohland, director of Human Resources, issued a three-page response to Huckelberry saying the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission had issued guidance that employers can require vaccination, but it carries no legal weight.
In July, the U.S. Justice Department issued an opinion that mandatory workplace vaccine policies are permissible under the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The opinion applies to public and private employers.
On Aug. 10, Huckelberry recommended the Pima County Board of Supervisors require COVID-19 vaccinations for county employees. But the board voted, 4-1, not to require employees to get vaccinated, with Supervisor Matt Heinz dissenting.
The new Aug. 30 policy does not address current employees.
When asked why the policy came after the board’s opposition to a vaccine mandate for employees, communications director Mark Evans pointed to a section of the Pima County Code that gives the county administrator “broad discretion” for the oversight of county operations.
At their Aug. 16 meeting, supervisors voted to offer incentives for employees who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but tabled discussions on disincentives for unvaccinated employees until Sept. 7.
Supervisor Steve Christy said the term “slippery slope” is insufficient to describe his concerns over the new policy.
“I am uncomfortable with the whole arena of forcing and making employment contingent upon vaccinations. I think it could open itself up to other mandates in similar areas of health, and maybe beyond, that really are not anybody’s business but the applicant’s,” he said.
Christy also alluded to the odd timing of the policy, which comes about 30 days before an Arizona budget law that would prohibit local jurisdictions from mandating vaccines goes into effect on Sept. 29.
“I think something of this nature should have been made aware to the supervisors before it was published,” Christy said.