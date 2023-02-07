There’s a new judge in town at the Green Valley Justice Court, and she’s all ears.
Erika Acle, who has served as the GV Justice Court’s lead civil clerk over the past five years, was recently appointed as the court’s new hearing officer.
In addition to her administrative duties, Acle will now preside over small claims cases, freeing up some of the workload from Presiding Justice Ray Carroll. It’s just one of the changes the court has made in anticipation of an increasing caseload following the expansion of Justice Precinct 7 earlier this year.
“She has excelled at every other assignment, it is imperative that as this court continues to grow that someone who was familiar with the precinct would take small claims cases on the future calendar,” Carroll said.
“This allows for the court to absorb the 30,000 people recently added to the district and have a qualified officer trained by the AOC (Administrative Office of the Courts) to stand-in for the benefit of both parties,” he said.
Serving community
Formerly a practicing attorney in Mexico, Acle was inspired to pursue a career in the legal field after her sister passed away.
“I wanted to dedicate something to her life and her memory. She was in the military, she gave her life for justice, and I wanted to recognize that, so I decided to study and dedicate my life to justice,” Acle said.
During her studies and practice of the Mexican legal system, Acle also became captivated by the U.S. Constitution, and subsequently began studying the intricacies of the American legal system on her own time.
“I started to study both sides – both the Mexican and American law and both constitutions – and there are some big differences between the two, so it was a difficult transition in the beginning, and I had to study really hard in order to not get them confused,” Acle said.
“But I’m a nerd, and I like to study so it’s always just been fascinating to me.”
Since moving to the United States, Acle said she’s learned that her experience in Mexico prepared her with far more than just Spanish language skills.
“For me, I feel like I have this really good opportunity now to serve Mexican people, especially with the court process. I can explain the differences, like, ‘This is the way things are done in Mexico, but here in the United States, this is the way we have to do things.’”
“And sometimes, people are stressed just showing up at the court. For example, just the other day, a man came in and was almost crying thinking he would get a warrant out for his arrest. I explained to him, ‘Look, don’t worry, you know, you’ll be home eating tamales in no time,’ and he just…he felt so much less stressed, I could see it on his face,” Acle said.
Being seen, heard
As a hearing officer for small claims court, Acle will preside over cases involving claims up to $3,500 that typically don’t involve attorneys. These cases can usually be heard relatively quickly and inexpensively, and judgments made by hearing officers cannot be appealed.
Breach of contract disputes, personal injury claims (like dog bites), collections on debts or loan repayments, property damage claims and issues with contractors or home remodels are all cases that could wind up in a small claims court.
“We will have cases about ex-boyfriends, sometimes fights about the ring, or issues where someone borrowed something and didn’t pay someone back. Often, they’re issues between relatives, so it can feel very personal and (the litigants) can be very intense with their stories or views,” Acle said.
The nature of small claims court means that, more than other kinds of proceedings, the litigants need their opportunity to be heard, said Kristen Randall, court administrator at the Green Valley Justice Court.
“That’s exactly why I think Erika is going to be so great at this because everybody has their story, their exhibits, and everybody just needs to feel heard. She’s going to do a great job because she’s great with people, and she makes everybody feel seen and heard,” Randall said.
For Acle, it’s the simple opportunity to serve her community in a new role that continues to motivate her most.
“For me, my purpose is to help people, to help them receive justice. Even if they are not receiving the news they were expecting, they need to feel like they have been heard with respect, answered with honesty and empathy, and that we gave them an opportunity to show their side…that’s so important for me,” Acle said.
“To be able to support my team and support my court in that, it’s very worth it.”