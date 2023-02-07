IMG_7623.JPEG

Erika Acle, lead civil clerk at the Green Valley Justice Court, was recently appointed as the court’s new hearing officer.

There’s a new judge in town at the Green Valley Justice Court, and she’s all ears.

Erika Acle, who has served as the GV Justice Court’s lead civil clerk over the past five years, was recently appointed as the court’s new hearing officer.



