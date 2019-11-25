The Green Valley Area Futures Committee kicked off their first meeting on Wednesday morning at the Green Valley Council with 10 members and a resident in attendance.
The Futures Committee will be looking at what factors, developments and trends will impact the Green Valley area in the future. Topics such as the proposed Interstate 11 highway, incorporation and potential expansion, as well as others, are all up for consideration.
Wednesday's meeting was a beginning, according to Dick Roberts, GVC executive board vice president, who is heading up the committee during its initial rollout.
The committee's purpose is to identify future conditions that may affect the area beforehand rather than after they arrive, Roberts told the members.