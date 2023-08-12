When 65-year-old Leslie “Les” Roberts signed on to create an orchestra in the Green Valley area, he wasn’t sure what to expect.
Now, the Risen Savior Celebration Orchestra is making their first appearance at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior’s Sunday morning service.
“This one is going to do well, because the community needs an orchestra for starters,” he said. “I think it's the only orchestra in the area. It's something that I've always wanted to do and I think it's going to be very exciting for the congregation and members that would like to visit.”
Roberts has played music since he was 7 years old and was classically trained. He played at Casas Adobes Baptist Church, now known as Casas Church, in Tucson for almost 11 years and has been the drummer for the Saturday services at LCRS for nine years.
When the Casas Church got rid of their orchestra, Roberts was given close to 2,000 pieces of orchestral music.
“I was talking to this lady over at Casas and she said, ‘Hey, we’re getting ready to get rid of all our orchestral music, because we don’t have an orchestra,’” he said. “They hadn’t had an orchestra in years, and I thought I’d love to have that.”
When he received a phone call from LCRS about putting together a contemporary worship service, Roberts figured he would put some of those titles to use.
“We have all this music now and we didn’t have an orchestra, and so I talked with the pastor about it a little,” he said. “I called up all of my old jazzers and I put together this small orchestra.”
He said the orchestra only sits at about 18 members currently, but hopes to expand to about 35 or 40 members.
“What we’d like to do is expand the orchestra,” Roberts said. “Through notoriety, hopefully we'll get the word out that we're looking for musicians, especially string players because string players are really hard to get.”
He also said eventually the orchestra wants to hold bigger events alongside the church services.
“We'd like to be able to do concerts and things, just traditional concerts as well as the Sunday mornings or Saturday evenings or wherever we end up.”
Despite having a small group, Roberts hopes the orchestra will attract plenty of attention from the community, though he’s unsure.
“We always hope for a full house, but I don't know how it's going to be accepted,” he said. “I honestly don’t know. It's a real experiment. We're gonna try to fill the house.”
The Risen Savior Celebration Orchestra will make their debut at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Dr., Sunday at 9 a.m. during their Divine Service.
To become part of the orchestra, contact Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior at 520-625-2612.
