A research project years in the making has finally come to a close for Green Valley resident Cosette Thompson, though the real work may be just beginning.
Thompson has spent four years as a consultant for the Center for Women’s Global Leadership at Rutgers University as part of an international project aimed at creating guidelines for journalists to use in their reporting on gender bias, violence against women and workplace harassment.
The handbook, Silence and Omissions: A Media Guide for Covering Gender-Based Violence, was digitally published in early December and will be available in print in January.
With a career that spans decades in academia and human rights work with Amnesty International, Thompson said her involvement as an author of the project was driven by the need to create a “one-stop shop” for reporters to access resources and connect with experts on issues of women’s rights and gender-based violence.
“Any campaign’s success depends to a great extent on the kind of media coverage it gets or doesn't get,” Thompson said.
“And when we talked to the media about the coverage of these issues, a lot of people said, ‘We're not experts. If we're asked to cover one of those stories, we may know little about it, and there is no time, of course, for us to study and research,’” she said.
“Instead of just reporting on the incident itself, we heard from pretty much everywhere around the globe that we needed to have a more contextual approach.”
The final handbook, a product of hundreds of collaborators and insights from journalists and experts from around the world, supplies reporters with a framework and the tools, contacts and context to report on these broader issues in their own communities.
Journalism’s ‘key role’
According to the Journalism Initiative on Gender-Based Violence, about a third of women globally will experience some form of violence, and those rates increase for women with intersecting vulnerabilities.
Strengthening reporting on gender-based violence, Thompson says, increases accountability and can be one way to tackle the issue.
“Part of this work is understanding the absolutely key role that journalists have. In most situations, some of these issues would absolutely not be addressed at all by the community if the media hadn't sounded the alarm at some point,” she said.
By providing a framework for thinking about gender-based violence, the handbook encourages reporters to dig deeper into the issues with local experts and to follow up on stories and recognize patterns occurring in their own community.
“As a journalist, you can have an immense role in exposing a story or problem in your own community. What is it in a story that may be one step forward towards the eradication of violence against women, or at least decreasing the incidents in your own community?” Thompson said.
The handbook also emphasizes the impact that reporting on such trauma can have on survivors of gender-based violence and the journalists themselves, and underlines the importance of ethical reporting and self-care throughout the process.
Because of this, Thompson said more support for women journalists doing this work is especially important.
“A significant percentage of women journalists have themselves at some point been affected by one of these issues, by harassment or violence. Having a community of peers who can be your immediate support system, and knowing what resources to turn to if you yourself get re-traumatized in the process, is really important,” Thompson said.
“Almost every month or so we hear from someone who left their job because of the work they were doing, so we’re hoping this book will provide some guidance to women journalists who don’t have that immediate support system,” she said.
Beyond reporting
Though the guide’s original intent was to be a resource for journalists, it quickly became clear during the project’s development that the handbook could also be useful outside traditional journalism.
Nonprofits and community-based organizations that focus on women’s issues, but may struggle to relate to the media, could use the handbook for ideas on how to broaden their campaigns, Thompson said.
She also sees the guide being used in academic settings, both in journalism schools as well as in gender studies classes, and for training among professional journalism associations, for which Thompson said they’ve already received several requests.
The online version of the handbook will be periodically updated with user feedback, Thompson said, and next year, the team at the Center for Women’s Global Leadership will transform the guide into an app better suited for more on-the-go use and field work.
“At the end of the day, we just wanted to make sure people have a little bit of guidance, if they need it, to unlock some of the totally uncovered stories that may exist in their own communities,” she said.
Silence and Omissions: A Media Guide for Covering Gender-Based Violence can be read for free, online at gbvjournalism.org.