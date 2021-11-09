If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The newly formed LPGA-USGA Girls Golf of Green Valley-Sahuarita held its first event on Oct. 31, at Haven Golf Course, drawing over a dozen children, families and several volunteers to the Halloween celebration and fundraiser.
Marvol Barnard, national president of LPGA Professionals, founded the non-profit along with Scott Jessee, who coaches the Sahuarita High School girls golf team, to support more girls and women of all ages getting into the game in Southern Arizona.
Through the support of local women’s leagues and golf enthusiasts, the group has already seen success in raising funds to supply local high schools with new golf shoes and equipment, and has big plans to continue fundraising to help even more girls explore the game.
“I used to tell people, ‘I'll wait until they are 60 and then I'll teach them,’ but the unexpected joys of working with these young ones are off the charts,” Barnard said. “We are so excited to get this going.”
The LPGA-USGA Girls Golf of Green Valley-Sahuarita is open to all girls ages 5-17, and will host monthly events for the rest of the golf season. For more information, contact Barnard at marvolbarnard@gmail.com.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
