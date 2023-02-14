“What is peace? Is it a place to be, on a beach by the sea, or in a garden where only kind words are spoken?”
The original poem was written and performed by Continental Elementary School fifth-grader Olivia Frazier during a dedication for the school’s new Reading Peace Garden on Tuesday.
The outdoor area is covered, paved and includes a library, big blue pots to fill with plants and a peace pole.
The idea is to give students a peaceful place to enjoy the outdoors with a book, and was funded by a $8,400 grant from the Valle Verde Rotary Club.
On Valentine’s Day, a group of students and Rotary members opened the garden with words of gratitude and some reading.
Along with Frazier, fourth-grader Caleb Higuera and Builders Club President Olivia Rojas read books to students. In the crowd was Rotarian Gary Friedman, who wrote the grant for the project, along with his dog, Ruby.
Friedman and Ruby visit the school every week so second-graders can read to a dog for practice.
Club President Sue Horton told the students she’s happy to know students will have a nice place to read for years to come.
“One of the things I love most is reading and it figures because I was a librarian,” she said. “If you can read you have the opportunity to do almost anything you want. Reading is really important.”
The dedication kicked off Love of Reading Week at the school, featuring members of the Rotary Club reading in different Continental classes.
Superintendent Roxana Rico said the project wouldn’t have been possible without the students and staff who helped put the space together, and the Valle Verde Rotary Club.
“We are very blessed to have the adults and Valle Verde Rotary who look after us and help us make our dreams and visions come true,” she said.
