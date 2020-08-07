The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has received a $1.5 million federal COPS grant to increase its presence in rural communities.
The Rural District operates out of the Robles Ranch Substation in Three Points but with the increased funding it will hire 10 deputies and expand its services to all county rural areas.
“What’s unique about the Rural District is it’s not bound geographically to just one place,” Sgt. Renee Carlson, who leads the district, said in a recent video.
“The rural way of life is a little bit different than the metro way of life,” Carlson said. “The types of issues that they have...are very different than what you’re going to face in the middle of a city.”
“We’re going to take people uniquely qualified to deal with those problems and...put them out in those areas.”
The COPS grant will increase community policing and crime prevention efforts, a spokesman for the department said.
“They’ll be another resource to make community contacts in the area,” said Lt. Derek Ogden, who leads the Green Valley District.
He said it will still be the responsibility of the Green Valley District to respond to 911 calls out of its rural areas such as Arivaca but the Rural District will now have resources to help out and provide patrol and increase community relations.
“It will be sort of a two-pronged approach to some of the rural areas of the Green Valley District,” Ogden said, and that the additional help is “absolutely” welcomed in all the rural areas.
District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson, whose area includes Arivaca, Ajo and other rural areas, said it's overdue.
“It’s about time the rural communities had the same services that we give to urbanized Pima County,” she said.