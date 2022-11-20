workers in pool

Workers from Cimarron Circle Construction put the finishing touches on the new East Center pool on Friday. 

 Green Valley Recreation

The East Center pool replacement is nearing completion nearly two-and-a-half years after it closed to GVR members.

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Dec. 15, though the pool won't be open for at least a couple more weeks. 



