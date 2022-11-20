The East Center pool replacement is nearing completion nearly two-and-a-half years after it closed to GVR members.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Dec. 15, though the pool won't be open for at least a couple more weeks.
The East Center pool replacement is nearing completion nearly two-and-a-half years after it closed to GVR members.
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Dec. 15, though the pool won't be open for at least a couple more weeks.
"The permitting process has been great," Green Valley Recreation Communications Director Natalie Whitman said. "Pima County approved the plans in a timely fashion; Cimarron (Cimarron Circle Construction) has been terrific. It's been great. It's just taking longer than we had hoped."
The L-shaped design includes a 30-by-60 foot main section that runs about 4 feet to 8.5 feet deep, and a shallow 18x25 area with chair-lift access. Other amenities: full-length swim lane, a deeper synchronized swim area, three permanent shade structures and a 14-person spa.
Five exercise rails were installed: two on the north wall and three on the east wall, with two deck-to-pool handrails for the steps.
Whitman said construction has gone as planned except for a setback in installing the shade structures.
"There was a great big pause that I don't think anybody anticipated over the shade structures," she said. "Anchoring those shade structures into the soils in that area turned out to be much trickier than anyone anticipated and required consultation with multiple engineers to figure out how we could get them in the ground so they stay in the ground in the monsoon season, when the shade structures become sails."
The East Center pool closed in May 2020 after contractors reported it was leaking 250 gallons of water per day.
In October 2021, the GVR board granted the contract to Cimarron Circle Construction of Tucson for $1,130,654, with instructions to look at ways to do value engineering where feasible — reviewing elements to see if they can be postponed, partially finished, or specific products changed out to stay within the budget cap of $1 million.
The final projected cost of the new pool is $1.3 million.
The East Center pool was always the warmest of all 13 heated GVR pools, and Whitman said that will remain the case, with an average 87 degrees year-round.
The deck furniture, ordered in February, is scheduled to arrive before the pool opens. Additional pool furniture to be used under the shade structures was shipped Friday.
"We have had pool furniture on backorder for months and months and months for other locations."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.