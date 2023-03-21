How do you build and maintain a successful DUI treatment program in a rural area? The Green Valley Justice Court is working to find out.
With support from the Pima County Attorney’s Office and a team of local treatment providers, the Green Valley Court is launching its own comprehensive, court-supervised DUI treatment program this spring.
Green Valley’s program will be the first DUI-only treatment court in the county, and the first DUI treatment program in Arizona to follow a pre-adjudicated model. Thanks to a recent change in state statute, eligible participants who volunteer for treatment could see their DUI charge dropped to reckless driving upon successful program completion.
“A DUI conviction can be an impediment to jobs, to housing, to a lot of things. So, just that aspect of it is really big. If we can help people get a lesser charge, that can really open doors for people that are otherwise closed,” said Joe Ferguson, program manager and DUI Court Administrator at Green Valley Justice Court.
Court Administrator Kristen Randall said she and other staff hope the new program will provide the right incentives and help build a model of recovery within the court system moving forward.
“Are there people who will look at this program and opt to pay a fine, or go the regular track? I think yes, absolutely, because this program is rigorous and it is a real commitment. But we believe there’s a big difference between voluntarily going into a program, taking that first step on your own, and being ordered into a one,” Randall said.
“But if you are a person who recognizes there’s an issue, who recognizes there’s an opportunity to clean up your record in this way and not have a DUI on it, that can be huge for people, and it wasn’t possible before.”
About the program
The Green Valley Justice Court’s DUI treatment is a court-supervised program for nonviolent, first-time DUI offenders in Pima County.
The court’s voluntary program aims to give eligible participants the tools needed to break the cycle of addiction that can lead to crime – with regular access to addiction and mental health treatment, group and individual treatment sessions, and recovery support groups – while helping them work toward a lesser charge.
Throughout the program, participants will be required to maintain regular contact with the DUI Court Judge, court administration and treatment providers, attend regularly scheduled court hearings, and submit to random drug and alcohol testing.
Though the length of the program will largely be determined by the needs of each person, participants are expected to dedicate about eight months to treatment. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will then be eligible to plea to a reduced charge of reckless driving.
Presiding Justice of the Green Valley Court Ray Carroll said the program’s emphasis is on helping participants move beyond sobriety and into recovery, where individuals are actively improving their health and wellness and striving to reach their full potential.
“I've seen so many of my constituents here that I thought were saveable, but we just didn't have the right carrot for them, and pushing them into the background, taking away their driver's license, it doesn't stop them from drinking or driving,” Carroll said.
“And this is not an easy deal. It’s an uphill battle against alcohol and, frankly, people might look at this and say it looks like a college syllabus… but we’re giving them tools that are scientifically proven to be successful because our goal is to not just get them to stop for a year, it’s to really change them – for their sake, for their family's sake, and for the quality of life of everybody involved in their situation,” he said.
Rural access
In envisioning this program, administrators at the Green Valley Court say one of their biggest challenges was – and still is – how to expand access to these types of treatment services to rural residents.
“If you look across the country, most of these DUI treatment programs are based in big population centers where you already have access to group therapy, to therapists, to drug testing, to all of these resources,” Randall said.
“But for this program, we start with individuals doing two random drug tests a week. If you live in Arivaca, in Amado or Sasabe, and you find out at the last minute you have to go to Tucson twice a week to test, that’s a real burden, and I think we’d be setting people up for failure,” she said.
To work around this, the Green Valley Court will operate as its own testing site, with staff who will be trained to collect samples and later transport them to labs in Tucson for processing.
Other components of the program – like group therapy sessions, treatment sessions and court appearances – could potentially be offered and attended remotely, Randall said.
“We really built this program by making sure that our constituents who live in Vail, in Corona de Tucson, in Amado and Arivaca and Sasabe all have the same access that we can offer to those folks who happen to live in Tucson,” Ferguson said.
Yet another barrier to access could be price. Program participants will be asked to cover the cost of their own drug testing – which can be up to $15 per test – and individualized treatment sessions.
To that end, Ferguson said the Green Valley Court is pursuing grant funding to lower costs, bridge gaps and continue to expand access for more individuals. This initial pilot program, Ferguson said, will be capped at about 20 people.
“Importantly, we are seeking grant funding to expand this program from our modest beginnings to something that's even larger, and that allows us to better reach people where they live. We know there are people we can't help today, but we want to change that as quickly as we can,” Ferguson said.
But considering the often devastating costs of a DUI conviction, the Green Valley Court’s program seems poised to save money for both taxpayers and first-time offenders in the long-term.
On average, a DUI can set an individual offender back about $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing and more, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In some cases, drinking and driving can result in losing your driver’s license and your car.
Additionally, the annual estimated cost of crash deaths involving alcohol-impaired drivers totaled about $123.3 billion in 2020. Those costs include medical costs and cost estimates for lives lost.
‘Tip of the iceberg’
Beyond the program incentives, court administrators say the heart of this treatment, which aims to address the root causes of addiction, could carry even greater meaning for participants in the long run.
“What we’re trying to do is catch people who aren’t in a lot of trouble, who are on the path to this being a habitual issue, and we’re trying to break that cycle through counseling and recovery,” Ferguson said.
“But to do that, it's important for us to recognize that alcoholism comes from a lot of different places. For somebody who doesn't have a job, for somebody who is housing insecure, those could be underlying triggers. We want to help as best we can, which means we’ll need to work with our partners to offer access to as many wraparound services as the county provides,” he said.
For others, Randall said, a DUI charge may just be the “tip of the iceberg,” but a treatment program to lean on could offer some needed relief.
“We've heard stories in the courtroom about people who are self-medicating with alcohol because of grief, or mental health struggles or a lot of different things. But I think if we can get them in front of a clinician – an opportunity they might never have had before – I think that can be pretty powerful,” Randall said.
“The DUI might just be the tip of the iceberg, but once they enter into this program, I feel some people might actually be able to work on other issues they've had, potentially for a long time.”