How do you build and maintain a successful DUI treatment program in a rural area? The Green Valley Justice Court is working to find out.

With support from the Pima County Attorney’s Office and a team of local treatment providers, the Green Valley Court is launching its own comprehensive, court-supervised DUI treatment program this spring.

DUI charges.png

A chart shows incoming DUI and Extreme DUI charges at the Green Valley Justice Court from 2017-22. Since 2020, incoming DUI charges at the court have increased about 77%, and Extreme DUI charges have increased over 146%. 


