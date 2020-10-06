Pima County’s new COVID-19 dashboard is up and running.
Users can search the dashboard for virus cases and deaths by ZIP code, census tract, jurisdiction and school district. The new tool breaks down data by a number of demographics including gender, age group and ethnicity and allows users to look at cases and deaths by day.
“People in the community can look to see what’s happening around them,” Matthew Christenberry, a county epidemiologist, said at a dashboard demonstration Monday morning.
The dashboard does not include testing data, such as percent positivity rates, because that data can be found on the Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard.
Christenberry said some data such as cases and deaths from tribal lands is suppressed on the dashboard but included in overall county numbers. Other data may be suppressed in areas where case or death counts are lower than 11 due to county privacy concerns.
Data from three ZIP codes that comprise Sahuarita, Green Valley and the surrounding area indicate there have been 940 cases and 69 deaths since the start of the pandemic; with 67 deaths and 262 cases in the 65 and older age group.
The county partnered with Maximus Health Services to develop the dashboard, the company also provides contact tracing services to the county.
The dashboard will be updated every Tuesday and Friday.
Andrew Sommers, an epidemiologist with Maximus, said he expects a second wave of cases is on its way for the entire nation, Pima County included.
“We have rising cases and positivity rates in a number of different states...there’s every expectation that as winter comes along...we will see a second wave of cases,”
“We should all brace for this,” he said.