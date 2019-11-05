There’s a new Chipotle Mexican Grill opening in Sahuarita later this month with a feature that’s (almost) brand new to Arizona.
The restaurant chain will open its first fast-casual restaurant in Sahuarita on Nov. 25 with an option for customers who are short on time: A Chipotlane.
The feature is being rolled out nationwide, and the first drive-thru pickup lane in Arizona was introduced in Yuma. It’s designed so patrons can retrieve their paid digital orders without leaving their cars, said Tim Champion, the store manager. He was recently conducting interviews to staff the new business at 18725 S. Nogales Road.
Need a job? Champion, who managed the Chipotle store on North Campbell Avenue in Tucson, said the eatery will employ 20 people. He is aiming to have a crew trained to open the store by mid-November.
In its reporting for the third quarter of 2019, Chipotle said digital sales had risen 88 percent, accounting for 18 percent of company sales in the quarter.
Not only is the company amping up its digital strategy, but it’s introducing new menu items. New to the menu is carne asada, a marinated steak. Chipotle's current steak offering is cubed; carne asada is sliced.