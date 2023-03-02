A road construction project years in the making for Green Valley and Sahuarita is finally seeing some progress.
On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on an agreement with the Town of Sahuarita to begin design work on the Campbell Avenue Extension Project, which would connect two segments of South Campbell Avenue, just south of Madera Highlands.
The two ends of South Campbell Avenue are currently separated by a rough dirt path that has long been used as a cut-through for drivers and walkers looking to circumvent the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. The path has since been blocked to through traffic at both ends.
But with increasing development in the area, growing safety concerns, and some funding already in hand, Pima County and the Town of Sahuarita seem poised to finally fill in the missing link.
“Getting the town on board and the buy-in from them, it’s been great to have these joint projects that we can point to and say, ‘this is how communities work together,’” Green Valley Council President Deb Kenyon said.
“I think the timing is right, the input from the people this impacts has been spot on, and it’ll just be really nice to get together and really make this happen for the community.”
Safety concerns
For residents of the growing subdivisions east of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, having a limited number of entry points into their neighborhoods has long been a concern.
While those in the Quail Creek and Madera Highlands areas can enter subdivisions from at least two access points off Old Nogales Highway, homeowners in Madera Reserve, Madera Foothills Estates, along Camino De La Canoa and visitors to Madera Canyon only have one local ingress and egress via White House Canyon Road.
All entries and exits also have to contend with the UPRR tracks, which can be a burden for the daily commute, but can pose even larger issues for emergency responders who fear getting stuck on the wrong side of the tracks.
"The Green Valley Fire District is in full support of the Campbell Road extension, as it provides for additional access to the east side of train tracks and access to businesses or residents on White House Canyon Road and Madera Canyon should the Continental train crossing be blocked or delayed,” GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder said in a statement.
“The train traffic is pretty steady, and we never know when someone needs our help. Sometimes, minutes may make the difference,” said L.T. Pratt, GVFD’s community outreach coordinator.
Tom Berezny, who represents Supervisor Steve Christy’s office in Green Valley and Sahuarita, added that Continental School District could also stand to benefit from the proposed road extension, which would provide a more direct route for parents and school buses.
“Just to pick up or drop off kids from Madera Highlands, a bus has to cross the railroad tracks four times, which adds to wear and tear on those vehicles, and ends up backing up traffic from the UPRR,” Berezny said.
“If you’re able to cut down on transportation and maintenance costs coming out of the school district with this (road extension), I see it as more money going back to the classroom – there’s just a lot of win-win opportunities here.”
Capacity issues
While safety issues have been a driving factor in the discussion of the South Campbell Avenue extension locally, the Pima County Department of Transportation has been particularly interested in how the project would address capacity issues.
That’s because PCDOT is still deciding how to spend roughly $4.7 million that has been collected in impact fees around the Green Valley area – funds that have to be used in the area they’re collected, and have to be spent strictly on capacity-related improvements, according to state statute.
Over the past two years, the Green Valley Council has been working with PCDOT to identify eligible projects, which has taken some “creative thinking,” said Berezny.
“We really went through the list of all the major roads in the Green Valley area, and basically came up with…La Canada was not going to be widened, and Continental was not going to be widened. Esperanza, Abrego and Camino del Sol – they really couldn’t see those being widened,” he said.
“But, you know, we've got a school here that’s going to be impacted by the growth of this region, and that could pose a capacity issue as developers are building out these subdivisions – all those families with kids have to send them to school somewhere.”
Berezny said PCDOT has agreed that extending Campbell Avenue would help alleviate capacity-related issues on other Pima County roads, including the intersection of Continental Road and White House Canyon Road, and would provide a beneficial alternative access route if Madera Canyon Road floods or is blocked by UPRR.
Next steps
If approved by the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, the intergovernmental agreement would open the door for initial design work to begin on the road extension.
According to the contract, the project would consist of a new two-lane road extending northward from White House Canyon Road within the county, to connect with South Campbell Avenue within the Town of Sahuarita, and would include a bridge structure over the Sawmill Canyon Wash.
Pima County will be the lead agency in the project. The Town of Sahuarita, which owns about 500 feet of the project area off the Madera Highlands neighborhood, has agreed to contribute up to $500,000 toward the design and construction of its share of the project within town limits, according to the agreement.
Victor Gonzalez, Sahuarita's economic development and public affairs director, said Meritage Homes will also be contributing funding toward the project as part of a previous development agreement with the town.
Jonathan Crowe, principal planner with PCDOT, said that an exact estimate of the total project cost has not been developed, and would be completed during the initial design phase. However, because of the drainage structure needed to cross the Sawmill Canyon Wash, Crowe said that cost element would be different from the roadway construction cost south of the wash.
While the roughly $4.7 million balance in impact fees was “accurate at the time,” when it was announced in August 2021, Crowe did not have an updated figure on that balance as of March 1, and said PCDOT had not yet determined the funding commitments that will be required for the project.