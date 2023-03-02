A road construction project years in the making for Green Valley and Sahuarita is finally seeing some progress.

On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on an agreement with the Town of Sahuarita to begin design work on the Campbell Avenue Extension Project, which would connect two segments of South Campbell Avenue, just south of Madera Highlands.

RR XING.JPG

All entries to the communities of Quail Creek, Madera Highlands and Madera Reserve must contend with the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, like this one along Madera Highlands Parkway. 
DIRT ROAD.JPG

The two ends of South Campbell Avenue are currently separated by a rough dirt path, long used as a cut-through for drivers and walkers looking to circumvent the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. 
GVN_Campbell-Road-Extention-Project_030523.jpg
CURVE.JPG

South Campbell Avenue curves into a dead end in Madera Highlands. A proposal that would eventually extend the road to meet its other half in Pima County jurisdiction is going before the Pima County Board of Supervisors on March 7.


Mary Glen Hatcher

