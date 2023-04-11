It’s not exhaustive and it’s not the first, but a newly published book about Sahuarita comes the closest yet to telling the story of a town most residents have known for less than 30 years.

But the history of Sahuarita — at one time called Sahuarito — stretches back 4,000 years to the Native Americans who occupied the land. The story of its most recent 150 years or so are told through the memories of a handful of families.



