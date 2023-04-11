It’s not exhaustive and it’s not the first, but a newly published book about Sahuarita comes the closest yet to telling the story of a town most residents have known for less than 30 years.
But the history of Sahuarita — at one time called Sahuarito — stretches back 4,000 years to the Native Americans who occupied the land. The story of its most recent 150 years or so are told through the memories of a handful of families.
The idea for “Sahuarita, Arizona: Treasured Nuggets from the Past,” was hatched in 2016. It didn’t get rolling in earnest until 2018, with an initial goal of recounting the history of education in the area. That goal evolved to eventually include every aspect of the community — from business to schools, churches to ranches.
The effort ended up taking about six years and thousands of hours spent poring over old photos, diaries, government records and interviewing families.
Mary “Mac” Chernoski, who taught in the Sahuarita Unified School District, said the book’s author is listed as “Friends of Sahuarita” because it was a group effort and they didn’t want to single out anybody. She said there were about a half-dozen key volunteers.
Chernoski moved to Sahuarita in 2006, and said while her strengths are organization and pushing things along, “I felt very strongly that I could not tell this story. A primary source is always better, and if you can tap into a primary resource, it makes a world of difference.”
Notebooks served as their guides, packed full of information about families who needed to be interviewed, places to gather data and volunteers willing to mine the community for memories.
Monica Christiansen, born in Tucson and raised on McGee Ranch west of Sahuarita, was invaluable, Chernoski said.
The Sahuarita High School grad was writer, researcher and assistant — whatever needed to be done — often spending her own money and lots of time to gather the information needed. Christiansen even roped her husband into the effort.
They weren’t alone, with other local historians and longtime residents making available their personal collections and expertise. Nobody working on the project was paid, and all profits from the 20-dollar books go to the Sahuarita Educational Enrichment Foundation.
Dozens of historic photos — driven into print by Christiansen — make the book come alive.
“Hundreds and hundreds of hours going through old newspapers were a treasure trove,” Christiansen said.
Other important resources: University of Arizona Special Collections, the Arizona Historical Society and the Arizona State Library Archives in Phoenix.
In the end, the book — nearly 500 pages — rests on stories. Many longtime families were handed a pen and asked to start writing, others were interviewed. All were excited to help capture history.
The research yielded far more photos and memories than could ever be included in the book but also laid bare a glaring shortcoming, Chernoski said — Sahuarita and Green Valley need a historical society. She said that could be up to the next generation to carry out.
They’d already have a head start, Christiansen said. Thousands of photos and documents were digitized over the past few years and would make a great foundation for a historical society.
“If someone in the future wants to extend this, that would be wonderful,” Chernoski said. “Books are living instruments, and there’s more to tell.”
