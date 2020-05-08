A new Arby’s restaurant will go up just east of the Fry’s gas station on Sahuarita Road, according to the owner. It eventually will be next door to Sahuarita's new library.
Dick Holbrook, who owns nine Arby’s franchises in the greater-Tucson area and one in Sierra Vista, said the goal is to start construction by July 1, and open by early November.
The Sahuarita restaurant will be his 12th Arby’s; he plans to open another in Tucson soon.
This will be the town’s second Arby’s. The first is on the I-19 West Frontage Road south of Duval Mine Road.
“We see the continued grown in Rancho Sahuarita really putting us in a position were we need the other restaurant in the market,” he said. “I think we’ll both do fine.”
Arby’s is in the middle of remodeling all its restaurants. The one in Sahuarita was completed recently and Holbrook said half of his existing restaurants have been “re-imaged.”
He said they will be hiring three or four managers and 30 to 35 full- and part-time team members. Interviews will begin after construction is underway; October will be dedicated to training.