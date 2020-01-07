More than new homes could soon be going up in Quail Creek. The private community in Sahuarita might be adding what amounts to a second clubhouse focusing on fitness, aquatics and a community space.
According to documents filed with the town, land-use map changes reference a proposed facility that would be close to Quail Crossing Boulevard, the entrance to the community.
Location, cost and a timeline for completion are still pending, according to a spokeswoman for Robson Resort Communities.
“It’s a proposed concept plan,” said Sharon Hinsey, director of marketing and public relations for Robson, referring to a preliminary artist’s rendering that calls for a 34,000-square-feet of indoor fitness, aquatics and community center space. Pictured in two phases, the plan also includes an outdoor pool, oversized, covered spa, shaded terraces with BBQ area, and an event lawn.
Gil Lusk, a Quail Creek resident and Sahuarita Town Council member, said growth naturally brings additional amenities.
With 2,200 homes and an estimated 4,400 residents, “things can get a little busy at the pool, the golf course and classes at the clubhouse,” said Lusk, who moved to the area in 2003, when there were 840 homes and about 1,400 residents.
The 23,000-square-foot Madera Clubhouse opened in 2005. It hosts clubs and includes a library, restaurant, meeting rooms, a ballroom and a stage.
Residents pay a premium for access, which in addition to the clubhouse – a central hub for social activities – includes amenities like the creative arts and technology center, an athletic club, tennis and pickleball courts, a lap and resort-style pools, and three nine-hole golf courses.
“At all Robson communities, the heart of the community is the amenities,” Lusk said.
Residents give input on the amenities, and the creative arts and technology center was something important to residents who “like to build things, learn a new skill or hobby,” Lusk said.
Robson’s SaddleBrooke Ranch in Oracle saw the opening of a $3 million creative-arts center and $15 million clubhouse in 2018.
About 100 new homes and villas are built and sold yearly, according to Steve Soriano, executive vice president with Robson Communities.