The Green Valley Fire District kicks off its newest training academy this week, looking to add over a dozen new recruits to the roster once the program ends in October.
The eight-week training program – a combined academy that serves GVFD, Drexel Heights Fire District and the Tubac Fire District – introduces the fundamentals of firefighting as well as agency-specific operating procedures. After graduating, the 13 recruits will go through a probationary year, which is an additional year of continued training, with more hands-on experience.
This year’s cohort ranges in age from 20 to 34, and comes from a variety of backgrounds – some are students answering the call to serve after graduation, others are embarking on a career change.
“They’re sort of starting out on a new phase of life, and that’s really exciting,” said GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder.
But filling this year’s academy was no easy task – as more firefighters reach retirement age in the department, fewer applicants are lining up to take their places.
For the first time in more than two decades with the GVFD, Wunder said he’s seen the department struggle to fill vacancies.
“We’re still getting qualified candidates, we’re just not getting as many as we used to. We used to say winning the lottery was getting a job at the fire department. Now, the odds are a lot different,” he said.
Even as this new recruitment cycle begins, Wunder and his team have already begun to plan – and worry – for next year.
Hiring challenges
Pursuing a career in the fire service demands a tough combination of mental and physical stamina, even in non-COVID times. Long hours, heavy-lifting, hot blazes and high-intensity emergency situations can take a toll on any firefighter’s health.
“Then, factor in the changing nature of our work with COVID, the increasing call volume, the ongoing issues with stress, anxiety and mental health,” Wunder said.
“That’s not your best recruitment poster ever,” he said with a laugh.
Some firefighters in the industry may choose to leave for higher pay, to seek employment with a larger agency, or because they were “test-driving” a job in the fire service, and weren’t necessarily career-minded to begin with, though Wunder said he’s seen very few examples of that in Green Valley.
The main challenge he sees facing both recruitment and retention is the desire many early career individuals have for a work-life balance.
“I think the concept of ‘work-life balance’ is real, but I think a different generation didn’t have that same priority,” Wunder said.
“The nature of our work doesn’t lend itself to that. You work a 24-hour shift. You come home exhausted. Can I be a good husband, can I be a good mother, can I be a good father or wife after I’ve been up four times after midnight?”
The resulting fatigue of the job, coupled with the effects of the pandemic, can also take a toll on families.
The nurse practitioner on-staff with GVFD has seen a dramatic uptick over the last year in requests for assistance with mental health, stress and anxiety, especially related to families, Wunder explained. As a result, the crew at GVFD has been working harder than ever to cover shifts and support crew members who need time off to take care of themselves and their loved ones.
“I’m super proud of how our cews have responded, and I think the mental health aspect of our job has become more well-recognized, but it does take a toll on their families and makes our job a little less attractive,” he said.
More outreach
A shift in recruitment numbers has meant a shift in recruitment practices for GVFD next year, Wunder said.
“For a long time, our recruits came to us. You’d get hundreds, if not thousands, of applicants, depending on the size of your department, and so you’d just kind of scoop the cream off the top,” he said.
Now, Wunder says increasing community engagement and outreach, particularly in local school districts, will be a strategic focus for his department moving forward.
“I’d love to reach those young women and men there at the high school level and say, ‘Have you ever considered a career in the fire service? How can we encourage you in that way?’”
Joining the fire service also comes with its own financial hurdles – Green Valley Fire requires new recruits to have completed their EMT certification, which can cost a student at Pima Community College close to $2,000.
Wunder said GVFD is evaluating how to reduce those expenses for new recruits, potentially by offering those courses internally.
Above all, Wunder said by being truthful and candid about the job itself, he hopes to attract recruits best suited for the current challenges, with a deep desire to serve their community.
Staying busy
With this year’s monsoon bringing record rainfall to the region, fire departments have seen a dramatic drop in wildland fire calls this season. But an active monsoon brings its own challenges, Wunder says.
Between heavy rains, downed power lines, swiftwater rescues and lightning-sparked fires, storm response has taken up a majority of the fire department’s time over the last few months.
“There’s been multiple days where I’ve had to charge my phone multiple times a day just to get through,” Wunder said.
Green Valley Fire District has also been coordinating with other Pima County agencies, like Regional Flood Control and the Office of Emergency Management, to respond to widespread storm damage at times.
And while parts of the Southwest cope with record rainfall, wildfires raging in the Pacific Northwest have become an increasing concern and drain on resources for firefighters out West, as the region continues to suffer from a historical drought.
GVFD has already deployed several crews to support fire operations in Montana, Washington and California.
“We’ve got the rain, and now they’ve got the fire, so they are the critical needs for resources right now,” Wunder said.
But the burst of desert vegetation at home does present a concern for the drier months ahead, Wunder said. Depending on how early the heat comes, next year’s fire season could continue it’s slow creep into spring.
“That’s not historically something we would consider fire season. We’re usually more into May, but it’s held true the last three seasons that we already have deployments in April,” Wunder said.
But regardless of when the heat returns, Wunder guarantees his crews – with some new members in tow – will be ready.