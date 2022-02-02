Witness testimony from neighbors who knew Monica Gilkey and Kaycie Mattias – a mother and daughter who were victims of a 2020 double homicide in Arivaca – dominated the second day of court proceedings Wednesday in the trial of Justin Tyler Grandstaff.
Grandstaff, 38, faces one count of discharging a firearm at a residence and two counts of first degree murder in the shooting of Gilkey, 55, and Mattias, 34.
Joey Campbell, a friend of the women, testified Wednesday in Pima County Superior Court that he and Mattias were test driving a silver Mercedes – a car Mattias was attempting to sell to Campbell – in Arivaca ine the early morning of Oct. 15, 2020, when they spotted Grandstaff in another vehicle on the road.
Campbell said he saw Grandstaff make a U-turn and follow the pair back to Mattias’ trailer.
It’s then that Mattias began “spilling her guts” about the car and why she had it, Campbell said, explaining Grandstaff had attempted to buy the silver Mercedes at one point but stopped payments, and Mattias repossessed the car. It was unclear on Wednesday if Mattias notified Grandstaff before reclaiming the vehicle.
Back at Mattias’ home, an argument between Mattias and Grandstaff escalated. Campbell said he started to leave but decided to stay because he “didn’t know what he [Grandstaff] was going to do.”
After several minutes of Grandstaff pacing back and forth outside the trailer demanding keys to the vehicle or cash, and Gilkey and Mattias repeatedly asking him to leave, Campbell said Grandstaff retrieved something from the backseat of the vehicle he arrived in.
Campbell said he didn’t realize it was a gun Grandstaff had, “until he racked it.”
“He started just bringing it on, bullets everywhere,” Campbell said. “It was quite shocking.”
Campbell said Mattias fired a few shots with her own gun after Grandstaff began shooting, and Campbell himself fired shots at Grandstaff after Grandstaff took off down the road and disappeared into the night.
“At that point, I thought I could protect them,” Campbell said.
Hector Palomino, a detective with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, later testified that he found 17 bullet holes covering the front of Mattias’ trailer, about 15 .22-caliber magnum casings and several .22-caliber long-rifle casings at the scene.
Kelly Roberson, who owned the property Mattias was living on when the incident occurred, was the first to call 911.
Roberson testified Wednesday that he woke up around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020, to sounds of shouting outside his trailer, which is near that of Mattias. After hearing gunshots, he investigated and said he witnessed Mattias being loaded into the back of a car and driven away.
Campbell, the driver of that car, would later collide with a Border Patrol vehicle on Arivaca Road en route to the Arivaca fire department to get help. After attempting life-saving procedures, Border Patrol agents pronounced Mattias dead at the scene. It was later determined she died of gunshot wounds.
Back on his property, Roberson found Gilkey wounded from gunshots in her side and began tending to her while directing neighbors to help and relaying information to emergency dispatchers.
In the background of the 911 call that played during Roberson’s testimony, Gilkey can be heard saying she was cold and telling the ambulance to “hurry, hurry, hurry.”
At one point during the call, the dispatcher asked Roberson if Gilkey – who would die less than four hours later at a Tucson hospital – knows who shot her.
She answered quietly, “Justin.”