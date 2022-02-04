This week marks one month since Green Valley resident Johnnie Huff went missing from his Pueblo Estates home, and the case is still turning up more questions than answers.
Huff, 71, was last seen on Jan. 10 around 10 p.m. near his home on the 200 block of West Palma Drive wearing a gray shirt and jeans.
Lt. Paul Hill, commander of the Green Valley substation of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said two detectives have been assigned to the case but as of Friday, still had no updates.
“They’re still working the case and have, for lack of a better term, a lot of irons in the fire and they’re currently waiting on results from some of the things they’re looking into, but no specifics and no updates,” Hill said.
“We’ve disseminated a lot more pictures to a lot of places in town, and the family is still really involved which is good, but really just nothing new has come up. It’s frustrating because it’s just kind of a weird case,” he said.
Friends, family, neighbors and even strangers have rallied around search efforts to find Huff over the past few weeks, looking through washes and remote desert areas for any sign of where he might be.
Chris Natalini, a hiker and long-distance runner from Amado, has personally logged more than 60 miles on foot in her own search for Huff alongside her dog and other volunteers.
“We truly appreciate everyone that helps search and is spreading the word,” Natalini wrote in a post on the Nextdoor group, “Let’s Find Johnnie Huff.”
“We’re doing our best and I believe every little clue can lead us closer to bringing Mr. Huff home,” she wrote.
Last month, a local UPS store helped volunteers print hundreds of copies of posters with Johnnie Huff’s image, free of charge. Store owner Bill Berk said it was the least they could do.
“We’re a part of this community here, and we thought it was just a small thing we could do to help out,” he said.
Volunteers have spent several evenings distributing flyers and posters around Green Valley, all the while still running into people who had no idea he was missing or believed he was already found, Natalini said.
Like others still searching for answers, they are not giving up hope, Natalini said, but acknowledged that “every day that passes makes this harder to solve.”
“We’ll keep going. Another day, another effort…please continue to pray and pass the word along. Every bit helps,” Natalini said.
Anyone with information on Johnnie Huff’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911. Huff is described as 5-foot-11 inches, approximately 171 pounds and has early stages of memory loss, according to a PCSD spokesman.