“Anyone thinking of joining the military?”
For students participating in Sahuarita High School’s NJROTC program, the answer is often yes, and for the Navy, programs like this serve an important role.
During Navy Week in Tucson, which took place from Feb. 20-26, Rear Admiral Brad Rosen, commander of the Navy Southwest region, made a stop Tuesday at SHS to talk to students about his military experiences and answer questions.
He had questions too, like “Anyone with military families,” and “Are any of you thinking of the Navy?”
Along with highlighting the variety of scholarships and paths available to students interested in the Navy, he shared his own reasons for joining.
“I wanted to serve, I liked the idea of that,” he said. “I never thought I was going to make the Navy a career, but it's been a wonderful life for me and my family.”
The mix of eighth-grade and high school students were interested in travel, training and what type of work Rosen has done in his 28-year Navy career.
“I love the Navy — I don't like everything about it; at times it's frustrating and making my family move is hard at times, but everything I have is because of the Navy,” he said. “The best compliment I would give the Navy is if I was sitting in your shoes and contemplating what to do with my life, I would do it all over again.”
Navy Lt. Mike Miller, a reserve officer with the Navy Office of Community Outreach, said the mission of Navy Week is to “inform and educate members of the American public who might not see a strong every day Naval presence.”
They go inland and often try to include schools in the schedule.
"We just happened to know SHS has a very robust NJROTC program," he said.
Commander Kevin Kahl, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group in Phoenix also came to the presentation to see Rosen.
He oversees recruitment in several states including most of Arizona and said high school programs like Sahuarita’s are critical to what they do.
“The key to recruitment is presence; we want to expose the country, city and schools to the military and it starts as early as possible,” he said. “Typically, recruits start the actual recruiting process when they’re seniors in high school, maybe juniors.”
Kahl said ROTC allows students to get experience sooner and continue building upon it, as well as gives them an extra step if they do enlist.
“Someone who starts boot camp with no experience will still do great but someone who has been in ROTC for four years not only has an understanding of how a military structured environment works but also gets advanced pay grades while they go to boot camp,” he said.
Recruiters Conrad Ramirez and Gerardo Valenzuela also spoke with students at SHS about their experiences. Both are from Tucson and said travel and a change were some of the reasons they joined the Navy.
For Ramirez, the Navy was never a thought for him but the military seemed like a good way to start a career in law enforcement.
“As I was walking into the Army recruiting office, there just so happened to be a Navy recruiter outside so I went in and he told me more about what it was about,” he said. “Being in Arizona, there's no water and what really stuck out to me was the places you can get stationed. I figured I've been to the beach but I've never lived there. That's what got me to join.”
Valenzuela said while at college, he wasn’t getting anywhere and decided to look into the military because his wife had family members who had served.
“Here I am seven years later in the Navy,” he said. “I wanted something new, to get out of Tucson with my wife and to see new things. The past five years, we’ve been in San Diego and I got to see a lot of cool countries in my two deployments. Now I'm back home to spread that awareness to kids who don't know about the Navy.”
Both saw NJROTC programs as valuable building blocks for leadership.
“It builds structure for them and they come out of their shell,” Valenzuela said. “They are still young kids and they are learning who they are going to become and that team structure, that discipline, helps them find who they are."
“When they get out into the world they have that guidance and it gives them structure for the future, even if they don’t go into the military.”