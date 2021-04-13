A drive-thru event will make it easy for Sahuarita and Green Valley residents to safely dispose of expired or unused prescription medications.
Serenity First Counseling will host a Medication Take Back Day at Santa Cruz Valley United Methodist Church in Sahuarita on April 24 as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a biannual event coordinated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
These “take back” events provide an opportunity for people to properly clean out their medicine cabinets and help minimize the public and environmental risks associated with prescription drug misuse and improper disposal – like drug poisoning, overdose and wastewater contamination.
According to a recent National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription painkillers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription sedatives in 2019. The survey showed that a majority of misused prescriptions were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
Since the National Take Back Day programs began in 2010, the DEA has collected more than 13.7 million pounds of prescription drugs across the country.
“We’re thinking of this as sort of a spring cleaning before the kids are off of school,” said Jill Fabian, a counselor with Serenity First.
“Parents and grandparents really shouldn’t be leaving prescription drugs around the home where children could have the ability to take things that might be harmful to them,” she said.
This is the first medication take back event Serenity First has hosted, and Fabian said it aligns with the nonprofit’s commitment to offering support and prevention tools to community members facing mental health and substance use challenges.
“We want to make sure the community is aware of how substances can be harmful, and of the ways youth and families can be involved in positive reinforcement activities,” she said.
Other local solutions
Though the Serenity First event is currently a stand-alone affair, it follows years of concentrated efforts to provide local access to secure medicine drop-off points.
In 2008, through a joint partnership with the Green Valley Council, the Green Valley Fire District and Freeport-McMoRan, an Expired Medication Disposal System, known as “Dispose-A-Med,” launched in Green Valley.
The program sponsored a number of routine community drop-off events and medicine collections, and with help from GVC, successfully expanded throughout Pima County in 2009.
Considering Green Valley’s elder population, and the reality that many residents take specific medications, GVC president Debbie Kenyon said establishing the Dispose-A-Med program made sense.
“There comes a point in time where, if these residents leave us, and their children come in to clean some of these medications out, it’s important there is a place for them to do that,” she said.
Doug Kenyon, commander of Green Valley's Sheriff's Auxiliary Volunteers, echoed the importance of the medication take back program to the community.
“When people come to clean out these homes, you just wouldn’t believe the shoeboxes full of medications they bring in to dispose of. It just amazes me, personally, that they keep it all,” he said.
He emphasized that safely disposing medications keeps the environment free of hazardous contaminants, helping to preserve Southern Arizona’s fragile desert ecosystem.
“Even if people flush them down the toilet, it goes into your sewage system and your treatment plants and eventually that water gets recycled back into Mother Earth, and you just don’t want those harsh chemicals in there,” he said.
“Same thing with leaving them around, we certainly don’t want them to get into the wrong hands – your pets, your children, or even other adults that don’t know what they are.”
In Green Valley, the program’s success and popularity quickly became overwhelming for GVC and local organizations to handle on their own, Debbie Kenyon said. With budget constraints, and a lack of specialized skills required to handle the volume of hazardous materials they received, the regular Dispose-A-Med collections were discontinued in 2017.
Expired or unused medications however can still be dropped off at the Green Valley substation of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and a number of locations around Pima County.
“Believe it or not, we still get hundreds of pounds of returned medications that we take care of on a quarterly basis, and it’s just unbelievable,” Doug Kenyon said.
After each collection event or at drop-off locations, all medications are sent to a lab in Tucson where they are incinerated in coordination with DEA. The high temperature incinerator decomposes the pharmaceutical compounds, preventing pollution of the air, water and environment.
Discussions about restarting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection program, which could include a return of regular Dispose-A-Med events, are currently underway in the GVC.