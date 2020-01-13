Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier announced Friday he will be seeking a second term.
Speaking on the Bill Buckmaster radio show, Napier said that after discussing it with his family, they "came to the conclusion there's still a lot more to do."
There are things already in progress that he'd like to finish, Napier said.
"We've made good strides at the Pima County Sheriff's Department and I don't want to see us move backward," he said.
Napier's announcement means voters will be seeing a rematch between Napier and his predecessor Democrat Chris Nanos.
Nanos, who was appointed sheriff in 2015, lost the job to Napier, a Republican, in the 2016 election. He announced last month he's running to get his job back.
Pima County Deputy Sheriff's Association past president Kevin Kubitskey, another Democrat, also recently announced he intends to run in 2020.