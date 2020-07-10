Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier said Thursday he will hire six to eight employees with mental health expertise to respond to substance abuse, homeless and other related calls that don’t require enforcement.
The plan is an effort to address recent nationwide calls for law enforcement reform.
Napier’s plan includes a new six-member citizen review panel to serve under the Sheriff’s Community Advisory Council and a community accountability page on the agency website where information such as disciplinary overviews, summaries of deadly force incidents and complaints against officers can be viewed. It also includes establishing a duty-to-intervene policy for deputies.
The plan attempts to get out in front of hot-button issues such as officer misconduct, police use of force, public transparency and community engagement through reviewing and revising current policies, establishing new positions within the force and developing new modes of communication and interaction with the public.
“Reform needs to be directed at providing more resources to support the efforts of local law enforcement and the criminal justice system, while securing input about redefining its mission and services to meet ever-evolving community expectations,” Napier wrote in the plan, which was unveiled in a Facebook video.
The agency will develop a new community engagement specialist position and hire employees with social work, sociology or psychology degrees who will respond to mental health calls.
Napier is up for re-election in November and denounced the killing of George Floyd while on the campaign trail in Green Valley.
"The conduct the world witnessed was the most egregious I have observed in my three decades of service as a law enforcement officer," Napier said in the report. "There exists no justification for the actions of the officer involved or those who stood by in apparent tacit approval."