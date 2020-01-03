Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier hasn’t given up on the Operation Stonegarden grant, even offering to limit overtime for deputies to ease the burden on the county’s pension system.
The offer, made in a Dec. 17 memo to County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry and made public Thursday, would include encouraging deputies with fewer years of service to volunteer for Stonegarden overtime so veterans near retirement couldn’t spike their pensions with it. As paychecks grow, so do pensions.
The move comes after Pima County was told in November that it wouldn’t receive the federal Department of Homeland Security border grant because its request included $200,000 for humanitarian aid for asylum-seekers.
But Napier’s compromise might not be enough to get Supervisor Sharon Bronson back on board. She was the deciding vote when the board OK’d the grant in 2019, after several contentious public meetings.
Bronson said she doesn't want Stonegarden to come at a burden to taxpayers and wants only direct-time hours rather than overtime as well as indirect costs reimbursement to the county.
"I think as a border community, we shouldn't expect our taxpayers to pay an undue burden for what is essentially a federal policy," she said Thursday. "And I think the federal government needs to compensate us and do it in a fair way that shares the burden across the United States."
Huckelberry said in a Dec. 10 memo that the effects of pension spiking in the county's Public Safety Personnel Retirement System burdens taxpayers and isn’t accounted for in the grant.
Bronson, a Democrat, joined Republicans Steve Christy and Ally Miller in approving the grant in May. Miller didn’t return a call for comment Thursday, but Christy said he supports Stonegarden and will have the item added to the board's agenda this month.
Christy has been working with Napier to draft a resolution with the right wording to get the stalled Stonegarden grant through and said he’s confident it will be passed.
Board Chairman Richard Elías voted against the grant and doesn't want to see the application come before the board again.
"It's not a good idea," he said Thursday. "Ultimately, we're responding to bullying by DHS, and I think it shows that they're a rogue organization, as I've always said."
Humanitarian aid
According to Napier's memo, humanitarian aid is best addressed by acquiring it through HR3401 — the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Humanitarian Assistance and Security at the Southern Border Act — signed into law in July.
The county received $88,000 during the first round of HB3401 awards, and Huckelberry said the county intends to apply for another $1 million in the next round.
Napier stated senior FEMA officials assured him there is more than $20 million in HR3401 funding yet to be distributed. He also said HR3401 was initially funded at $30 million.
Napier said in a memo that humanitarian aid authorized within Stonegarden guidelines was temporary, and HR3401 is the best route for that type of funding.
Christy agreed, "Particularly when you talk about the asylum-seeking shelter taxpayers have been paying for since August of this year."
The county has spent more than $500,000 on asylum seekers passing through the area on their way to sponsors or family across the country.
Pension spiking
While there have long been suspicions that pension spiking is an issue, it was only recently that Pima County had proof, Huckelberry said. An analysis in the Dec. 10 memo was the first quantitative study of the practice, he said.
The analysis began about six months ago. Huckelberry said there was a 65 percent increase in contributions to the pension system in the last four years.
"We suspected it all along for a number of years," he said. "It went up dramatically, substantial enough to draw your attention and say, 'Why is it happening?'"
He said various contributing factors have led to pension spiking increasing, such as deputies closer to retirement using Stonegarden overtime at higher rates and increases in the grant's funding. The county found the burden on taxpayers is $6 for every $1 of Stonegarden funding spent on overtime.
In his memo, Napier said he didn't agree with the county's 6-1 assessment, but he recommended limiting deputies to eight hours of overtime per pay period.
Huckelberry responded by recommending that deputies be limited to no more than 150 hours of overtime per year. He suggested limiting Stonegarden overtime to no more than $400,000 as well.
Bronson said the grant shouldn't have any overtime but instead should rely on direct time only.
While Stonegarden's rules allow for the direct rather than overtime hours, Huckelberry said he isn't aware of any other jurisdictions that receive direct time.
He said humanitarian aid was allowed in Stonegarden as well, but that DHS still denied it, and the same could happen when asking for direct time.
Indirect costs
The county has also been seeking to have indirect costs covered. Indirect costs, such as support staff for deputies working Stonegarden hours, benefit the federal operations while being paid for by county taxpayers.
Stonegarden does allow for indirect costs, but the county has not received them because they don't have a federally approved indirect cost reimbursement rate.
Huckelberry said the county does have a 28.58 percent rate used internally and accepted for other federal grants.
"We're still not receiving indirect expenses when I believe we should," he said. "We'll get indirect expense reimbursement from the Department of Justice grants. But we won't get it for Department of Homeland Security grants. Now, that makes no sense."