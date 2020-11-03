Same candidates, different outcome — though there are plenty of ballots yet to be counted.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, a Republican, trailed Democrat Chris Nanos in a match-up of their contentious 2016 race. Nanos held a 53-47 percent lead at 10 p.m.
The candidates met in more than a dozen public forums in a campaign that was just as hard-hitting this year as four years ago. That's when a rough tenure by Nanos, who had been appointed to the job after Clarence Dupnik retired mid-term, caused Democrat-dominated Pima County to go for the Republican.
Campaign themes included employee morale and pay, Operation Stonegarden grants and response to a nation and county fixed on racial issues.
But it was anything but cordial, with Napier at one point threatening to sue Nanos for making what he called defamatory statements about him. He demanded a public apology that never came from a dismissive Nanos.
Despite his insistence that he inherited a mess, voters raised lots of questions about the awful year the department saw under Nanos in 2015-16. It included a high-profile physical scuffle with a political and professional opponent, the suicide of his chief of staff and an FBI indictment that ended the career of his chief deputy.
Napier, who spent more than 20 years on the Tucson Police Department and has nearly 40 in law enforcement, has focused on criminal justice reform and maintaining morale even as it's increasingly difficult to recruit new deputies and corrections officers.