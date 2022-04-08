The deadline to file for the 2022 Arizona ballot was April 4. Here are the names you’ll see on the ballot this year in some key races. The primary is Aug. 2.
Legislative District 19
This district has a 61-39 voter registration margin in favor of Republicans. It includes all of Green Valley and three areas in Sahuarita: La Posada, Quail Creek and Madera Highlands. All the Republicans are incumbents. There are two open seats in the House and one in the Senate.
State Senate
•David Gowan (R)
State House
•Lupe Diaz (R)
•Gail Griffin (R)
•Sanda Clark (D)
Legislative District 21
The district includes all of Sahuarita except La Posada, Quail Creek and Madera Highlands. It also includes Nogales. The district has a 65-35 voter registration margin in favor of Democrats. Gabaldon is an incumbent; Hamilton is serving in the state Senate and is running for a House seat. There are two open seats in the House and one in the Senate.
State Senate
•Rosanna Gabaldon (D)
State House
•Consuelo Hernandez (D)
•Oye Oyegbola (D)
•Stephanie Stahl Hamilton (D)
Congressional District 6
CD6 includes Green Valley, Quail Creek, La Posada and Madera Highlands and is represented by Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who is retiring. It qualifies as a highly competitive district (51.2% to 48.8% favoring the GOP) and includes Sierra Vista, Marana, Oro Valley, Tanque Verde, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Vail, Safford and Greenlee County.
•Juan Ciscomani (R)
•Lucretia Free (R)
•Brandon Martin (R)
•Young Mayberry (R)
•Kathleen Winn (R)
•Avery Anderson (D)
•Kirsten Engel (D)
•Daniel Hernandez (D)
Congressional District 7
All of Sahuarita except La Posada, Quail Creek and Madera Highlands is in this district, represented by U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat. The district reaches over to parts of Yuma, south to Nogales and crawls along the Mexico border east to include Douglas and Bisbee. It’s considered a safe district for Democrats, with a 68-32 voter registration advantage.
