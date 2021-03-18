That big building going up on Sahuarita Road across the street from the Post Office is the town's new library.
The county, which builds, maintains and runs the library system, wants to know our thoughts on what it should be named — or if it should just be Sahuarita Library.
They've put together a two-question survey (click here) that will be up through April 2.
They want you to know a couple of things:
•"We want the library's name to reflect the rich culture and history of the region, and represent the growing and flourishing community it is today."
•"Quantitative survey results will not be the deciding factor in the ultimate decision."
Here's the message there: Vote, but this isn't necessarily a democracy.
The Library Advisory Board will make a choice and forward its recommendation to the Pima County Board of Supervisors. They'll make the final decision.
The new library is set to open in July; the existing library, behind the Post Office, is closed due to the pandemic.
In October, the Mission Library in Tucson was renamed for former County Supervisor Richard Elias, who died in March 2020. The Green Valley library is named for former County Supervisor Conrad Joyner.