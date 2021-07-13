We asked two local experts. Here are their recommendations:
Time is of the essence. Trees should be re-planted within a week of the storm.
Reset the tree in the original hole. Stake the tree to keep it upright after replanting. Then begin to water it well. Create a basin around the newly planted tree.
It is important that the water be added at the drip-line (beneath the outer edge of tree canopy).
Soak deeply each time you water. As the canopy gets larger (after the tree has recuperated and started growing again), it is necessary to move your basin (or emitters if on irrigation system) farther out (enlarge) so you are always watering at the tree's dripline.