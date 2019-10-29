My Church has started working toward a permanent location on 8.6 acres on the north side of Rancho Sahuarita.
Senior pastor Dusty Farmer said the group has owned the property about 11 years. The latest permit was given to the group Oct. 8, and had been in the works for five or six months, he said.
Work has begun rehabilitating a 2,800-square-foot house on the property that will be used for small-group meetings and office space. A larger structure is planned that will hold 400 people, Farmer said.
There is no timeline set for completion of the work or for the larger structure. The congregation, which formed in 2007, has met at Sahuarita Primary School for eight years.