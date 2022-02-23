When Eric Holtan, founding music director for the Grammy-nominated True Concord Voices and Orchestra, approached composer Jake Runestad about creating a new piece, Runestad knew the thematic topic had to be just as big as the large orchestra and choir.
"The most pressing issue that we're facing as a species is the climate crisis, so I knew I wanted to address that in some way," he said.
That's when Runestad went to his long-time collaborator, critically acclaimed poet, librettist, public artist and film producer Todd Boss for help.
"We came up with the idea of giving a voice to Mother Earth, allowing her to speak from her point of view about her love for humans and how we've created science just to study her, but also how we are harming her," Runestad said.
Runestad and Boss' ninth collaboration, "Earth Symphony," will make its world premiere when True Concord presents "From the Edge to Hope" Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley. The piece accompanies Vivaldi's "The Fours Seasons," one of the earliest environmental works.
Generations
Runestad and Boss were exposed to their creative passions by their families as children.
Runestad's musical family tree consists of several relatives who taught music and directed and sang in choirs and big bands.
"I grew up singing a lot around the house, playing piano by ear, and writing little piano pieces, little pop songs throughout high school and then just got interested in notating sounds using sheet music," he said.
Boss took to poetry at an early age.
"I was 9 when my mother read a poem across the dining room table that made my father cry," Boss said. "He was a Norwegian farmer in west-central Wisconsin, and I had never seen him cry before. I realized at that moment what power there was in poetry."
Boss and Grammy-nominated Runestad were introduced by a mutual friend in Minneapolis six years ago. They have written commissioned works for the Choral Arts Society of Washington, D.C., the Larimer Chorale & Orchestra, Cal State University-Fullerton, and the American Choral Directors Association, among others.
It comes together
The writing and composition process of "Earth Symphony" began the same way most collaborations between Runestad and Boss have, with a brainstorming conversation.
"Typically, what happens is I come to Todd with an idea, with a theme or a story, and then we talk it out," Runestad said. "We work out what the form is going to be, what the arc of the story might be, and then he goes to work and he writes the text. Then we have a lot of back and forth. I'll give thoughts, and then he'll make revisions or try a new approach... I think we went through maybe nine or 10 drafts of the text of the poetry before I begin writing the music."
For Boss, who describes his style as "poetry for people who don't like poetry," the project took off when they decided to tackle climate change by writing the piece from the Earth's point of view.
"That opened up all kinds of opportunities for us to tell a story that we all know but which we haven't really thought about from this perspective," he said.
What to expect
Holtan last worked with Runestad when the ensemble collaborated for his piece "Dreams of the Fallen" in 2018, but "Earth Symphony" marks the first time True Concord has commissioned a poet.
"What's unique about this piece is, first of all, it calls for a full orchestra and choir, so we're going to have like 70 musicians up on stage performing this," Holtan said. "It's exploring the full range of colors within the orchestra to get at the kind of effects and aspects involved in this crucial topic.
Runestad's ultimate goal is to foster compassion for the Earth.
"As we use that trope of the mother idea, our hope is that we can begin to see the Mother Earth just as we might see our own mother and find a new love, a new sensitivity, a desire to support and take care of this incredible planet in a way that maybe we haven't before."
While the topic of climate change can be a profoundly divisive issue, Boss sees a direct link between Mother Earth to our actual mothers.
"I don't care what your politics are. My mother taught me to value what I've been given and leave this place better than I found it. 'Earth Symphony' asks: What did your mother teach you?"
The world premiere of "Earth Symphony" Friday is the first note in what the composer-librettist duo hopes to be a much larger composition.
"Todd and I are working really, really hard to get orchestras and choirs around the world to do a joint performance on Earth Day in 2023, so we're trying to get it to happen, and maybe this could be something that happens annually with groups across the globe."