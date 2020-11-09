When the pandemic forced True Concord Voices & Orchestra to cancel its season finale concerts in March, curling up in a ball until it was over wasn’t going to happen.
Instead, Music Director Eric Holtan started surveying audiences, artists and volunteers to see what a fall season might look like.
“We had to do something,” Holtan said. “We couldn’t do nothing, that was not an option. We felt now more than ever the world needs music and art.”
When he started seeing nods of approval, Holtan took a cue from the NBA. They and other pro sports teams saved their seasons by creating bubbles — places where players could isolate and minimize exposure to coronavirus.
“Why couldn’t we do a True Concord bubble?” he asked. “Frankly, we thought if a bunch of basketball players could pull this off, a bunch of musicians could pull this off.”
He ran it by the performers, “and there was some openness to it.”
Then it caught fire. Plans, months in the making, were underway for a fall season that would meet the group’s mission to “create experiences that move, enrich and inspire” — even if it might look different than anything they’ve ever done.
Holtan laid out the plan: Musicians would travel to Tucson; isolate for 10 days in an AirBNB or in casitas offered by supporters; and have no contact with other humans.
They were tested on arrival then again five days later “to ensure they didn’t pick up anything on the trip,” he said.
If they had no symptoms after 10 days, they were virus-free, according to WHO and CDC guidelines. But they’d still be tested weekly.
The 15 orchestra members are from Tucson and isolated at home; 16 of the 18 singers are from across the country. The plan was guided by a board member who’s a longtime physician in Tucson, Holtan said.
As for concerts, they’d be outdoors, limited to 50 people and would require masks and social distancing.
The result? A huge success, Holtan says, fueled by $120,000 in above-and-beyond donations from supporters who saw it as a public service in a time when people needed music.
Since the bubble was set up, True Concord has done 16 concerts and made three recordings. When they’re finished, they will have put in 38 days, 22 concerts and four recordings available free for a limited time on their website for those who didn’t feel safe venturing out, “and, of course, anybody in the world,” Holtan said.
They have two concerts in Green Valley on Friday (see box). They wrap on Sunday.
“We’ve had a great turnout,” Holtan said. “We’ve been experiencing a barrage of effusive gratitude for doing it. People have been starved for live music and art and are grateful that we can provide it for them.”
Holtan said they’re assessing the effectiveness of the fall bubble and are committed to performing in spring.
“It may be another bubble or another form,” he said. “We’re monitoring the situation nationally and locally and we’re going to make our plans in the next month or two.”