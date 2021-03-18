Music is beginning to emerge once again with a Lenten Organ Recital by Wes Moulton planned for 5 p.m. Good Friday, April 2, at Valley Presbyterian Church.
Moulton, the church’s organist, was attracted to the instrument after watching Diane Bish’s TV program The Joy of Music and has been playing for 20 years.
“I was amazed by the many different sounds and volume levels the organ could produce and I was hooked after seeing her program once,” he said.
“I still have the same feeling now. The organ is an instrument that can have a massive, commanding presence, or whisper the sweetest tones possible. I love its versatility and the way it can invoke different feelings in listeners,” he said.
Moulton described the April 2 performance as “a religious, contemplative concert” that will include readings, Scripture and music from the 17th to 21st centuries.
Selections will feature The Palms by Gabriel Faure, A Lenten Suite arranged by R. Lau with guest oboist Pam Coggins, and Come, Sweet Death by J.S. Bach and arranged by J. Fox plus six more pieces.
A history
To appreciate Moulton’s music more fully, a brief history of the organ offers some background.
Its beginning dates to the third century BC, when Greek engineer Ctesibius of Alexandria invented an instrument then known as the hydraulis. It delivered a wind supply through water pressure to a set of pipes.
The instrument was played in the arenas of the Roman Empire and began to be played in churches around 900.
By the 1400s, organs were common in monastic churches and cathedrals throughout Europe, yet until about 1500, organs could only make one sound regardless of how many pipes there were per note.
Sometime between 1510 and 1520, an organ appeared in upper Rhineland, Germany, incorporating virtually all the features found in present-day organs.
Organs were later exported to the colonies before the American Revolution.
In the 19th century, when great industrialists became patrons of the arts, Andrew Carnegie began donating organs. In 1873, his donated organs were installed in 8,812 churches, schools and civic establishments.
In the early 20th century, organs reached extraordinary popularity in the U.S. for concerts and for education. In 1927, 2,400 pipe organs were built compared to 1,200 in 1909.
Reservations
Masks or face coverings are required for the concert. Everyone’s temperature will be taken as they enter and individuals will be spaced at least six feet apart. Parties who arrive together will be seated together.
The concert is free. Reservations are required and available by calling the church at 520-625-5023 and asking for Diane Christopher or e-mailing her at dianechristopher@valleypres.net.
Please let her know how many people will be coming with you. There will be no paper tickets.