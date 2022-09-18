Memories of where we grew up rarely fade, and for one former resident of New York City’s most populous borough—Brooklyn — the memories live on through models of mini-neighborhoods he has designed and built.
Tom Del Giorno’s garage in Quail Creek is filled with tiers of large see-through plastic tubs that house his re-created scenes and neighborhoods.
He has been making models for 20 years as a hobby and as a means of creating while relaxing.
Del Giorno said it’s not so much the memories that drew him to creating the mini-scenes.
“It’s the architecture, the activities, the noises—and the memories. They’re not specific memories but they’re memories. And it’s the joy of building variations,” he said.
The Mini Time Museum of Miniatures in Tucson found out about his work through a board member. After a visit from two directors, it was determined his pieces deserved an audience.
He’ll give a presentation at the museum Sept. 24, where he’ll display and talk about two of his neighborhood models and answer questions about his work. One of the neighborhood scenes is called “See America.”
“The ‘See America’ model is made from several kits. It’s the distressing that’s the fun part to make it look realistic. And using various components to make the dioramas,” he said.
Del Giorno, a retired telecommunications industry engineer, paints each person in the scenes individually with a very fine brush. He has also built docks, piers, boats, a factory scene and is working on a trailer park scene.
It’s all been enough to impress the neighbors.
“Every completed scene tells a story complete with the gritty backlots and streets in and around work and play in the boroughs of New York City,” neighbor Bill Foraker said.
