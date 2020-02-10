A man found dead at his Pima County residence on Jan. 3 died after being shot in the heart on his front porch.
According to an autopsy report released last week by the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner, Kenneth Riggs, 44, was shot in the chest and the bullet perforated his heart and right lung.
Toxicology results also indicate Riggs had methamphetamine and opiates in his system when he died.
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Riggs was found suffering from "signs of trauma" at a residence in the 4000 block of Camino Del Yucca after deputies received a report of a medical issue. The property is in Curly Horn Ranches about three miles west of Interstate 19 on Helmet Peak Road (Sahuarita Road).
Following an investigation, law enforcement officers arrested Emily Irene Wetherbee during a traffic stop on Pima Mine Road near Interstate 19 shortly before 8 p.m. Jan. 8.
She was indicted on a first-degree murder charge and her next court appearance is scheduled for March 2.
PCSD spokesman Deputy James Allerton said that although Wetherbee lived with Riggs for a period of time, he is not sure what the nature of their relationship was or what the motive may have been.
Wetherbee is being held on $100,000 bail in the Pima County Adult Detention Center.