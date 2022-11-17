MVA 11/17.JPG

The driver of an SUV was ejected from his vehicle and transported to a Tucson hospital Thursday morning.

 Green Valley Fire District

A three-vehicle collision Thursday morning on Nogales Highway shut down a busy Sahuarita intersection for just over six hours and sent one teenager to a hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Sahuarita Police Department.

SPD officers responded to the scene on South Nogales Highway, just west of South Calle Valle, at 9:21 a.m. Thursday, after initial reports of a multi-vehicle collision.



