A three-vehicle collision Thursday morning on Nogales Highway shut down a busy Sahuarita intersection for just over six hours and sent one teenager to a hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Sahuarita Police Department.
SPD officers responded to the scene on South Nogales Highway, just west of South Calle Valle, at 9:21 a.m. Thursday, after initial reports of a multi-vehicle collision.
One driver – a 19-year-old resident of Vail – was ejected from his SUV when it rolled over. He was later transported to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson in stable condition, according to a Green Valley Fire District spokesperson.
The two other drivers – both Sahuarita residents in their 30s and 40s – were uninjured, an SPD spokesperson confirmed.
A portion of Nogales Highway, from Calle Valle Verde to Calle Arroyo Sur, was closed from around 9:30 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.
SPD traffic officers are still investigating the incident, but excessive speed and aggressive driving appear to be factors, an SPD spokesperson confirmed.
Officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Public Safety helped direct traffic as officers cleared debris and vehicles from the roadway.
