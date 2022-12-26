A paved, multi-use path is coming to Pima Mine Road, connecting the Rancho Sahuarita community to Desert Diamond Casino as soon as next year.
The proposed walkway will be about 10 feet wide and will extend just over a mile from the Desert Diamond Casino delivery access road on the northern side of Pima Mine Road east to Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.
The path would provide a designated area for bicyclists, pedestrians, skaters, wheelchair users, joggers and others to travel that is set back from the roadway and motor vehicle traffic, and is safer to use that what currently exists, says Thomas Garcia, a grants and contracts officer for the Town of Sahuarita.
“This project has been in development and coordination by the Town, local partners (including Green Valley Council’s Traffic and Arroyos Committee) and the region for many years,” Garcia wrote in an email.
“It also supports the goals and intent of the 2045 Regional Mobility and Accessibility Plan by specifically addressing safety (providing a separated path for pedestrians and bicyclists from roadway), providing multimodal choices (bike, pedestrian and other non-motorized options), promoting environmental stewardship (reducing motorized vehicle travel by making safe alternative modes available), maximizing efficient land use and transportation options that improve access to important destinations (Desert Diamond Casino and the Rancho Sahuarita community) and supporting economic activities (like the casino, restaurants, concerts and other community events),” Garcia said.
The path is made possible by a federal transportation funding opportunity, known locally as Regional Transportation Alternative Grants (RTAG), that’s administered by the Pima Association of Governments (PAG).
PAG recently announced $8.2 million in grant funding awarded to five different pedestrian and bicycle improvement projects throughout the region, including about $495,000 to the Town of Sahuarita for the Pima Mine Road path, which Garcia said will cover the current stage of the project.
The multi-use path also received support from the Tohono O’odham Nation in 2019, when they contributed 12% of Gaming Distribution funds toward the engineering and design of the project, Garcia said.
A required 5.7% non-federal funding match for each of the improvement projects will also be covered by the Regional Transportation Authority’s (RTA) environmental and economic vitality element for greenways, pathways, bikeways and sidewalks, PAG announced.
But for now, Garcia said there’s still plenty to coordinate between several different agencies – including the State of Arizona, PAG, RTA and the Sahuarita Town Council, which still needs to review and approve the grant award – before the process of procuring a contractor can begin.
All things considered, Garcia anticipates construction of the path could start within the next 12 months, and would take about three months to complete.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone