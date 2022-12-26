A paved, multi-use path is coming to Pima Mine Road, connecting the Rancho Sahuarita community to Desert Diamond Casino as soon as next year.

The proposed walkway will be about 10 feet wide and will extend just over a mile from the Desert Diamond Casino delivery access road on the northern side of Pima Mine Road east to Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard.

BikePath.jpeg

A rendering of the multi-use path the Town of Sahuarita will build along Pima Mine Road using federal grant money.


Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?